‘India Condemns Terrorism In All Its Forms…: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Criticizes Bus Shooting In Jerusalem

North Jerusalem is currently in the headlines after gunmen opened fire at a bus intersection that left at least six people dead, and 12 others wounded according to news agency AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a post on the social media platform X criticizing this incident.

Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2025

What happened in the bus shooting incident in North Jerusalem?

The bus shooting incident in North Jerusalem took place at a major intersection at the Northern entrance to Jerusalem. This intersection is on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in East Jerusalem. According to the police, the attackers shot people waiting at the bus stop. The Israeli media reported that the attackers also boarded the crowded bus and opened fire inside.

What did the Israeli police reported on the situation?

The Israeli police had reported that two ‘terrorists’ were ‘nuetralized’ shortly after the assault. However, their condition has not been clarified. According to the Times of Israel, the attackers used a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun, otherwise known as a Carl Gustav, as per the images from the scene. The security officials said that the attackers are believed to be West Bank Palestinians who might have set out from villages in the Ramallah area. The state’s paramedic aid said that one man aged 50, three men aged 30, and a woman in her fifties are amongst those killed.

