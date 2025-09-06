LIVE TV
India’s First Port To Produce Green Hydrogen Inaugurated In Tamil Nadu’s Tutikorin

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated India’s first port-based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, making it India's first port to produce green hydrogen.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 6, 2025 05:13:28 IST

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated India’s first port-based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Sonowal wrote,A landmark day for India’s clean energy transition. Established at a cost of ₹3.87 crore, the facility will produce 10 Nm³/hr of green hydrogen.”



Built at a cost of ₹3.87 crore, the 10 Nm³/hr pilot facility will generate green hydrogen to power streetlights and an electric vehicle charging station in the port colony. With this launch, VOC Port has become the first port in the country to produce green hydrogen.

During the inauguration, Sonowal said,The mission of Viksit Bharat at 2047 blends speed, scale, sustainability and self-reliance. The projects launched today will generate thousands of jobs, attract global investments and position Tamil Nadu as a key contributor to India’s economic aspirations.”

The event also witnessed MoUs between VOC Port and IPRCL for rail connectivity to the Outer Harbour project, and with NTPC for implementing green mobility initiatives at the Port.

ALSO READ: Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?

