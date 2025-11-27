INS Chennai Delivers 67 Tons Of Medical Aid To Flood-Hit Yemen

The Indian Navy has sent nearly 67 tons of medical supplies to Yemen to support communities hit by severe flash floods in the southern and southeastern regions earlier in August.

In an update shared on X, the Navy said that Indian Naval Ship (INS) Chennai delivered the relief material on Tuesday. The shipment, containing 4,572 boxes, forms part of India’s ongoing humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts.

The Navy also noted that this mission reflects its dedication to providing quick assistance during crises and reinforces India’s position as a dependable partner and first responder in the region.

SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) posts, “#INSChennai successfully undertook humanitarian assitance in Yemen 🇾🇪, delivering approx 67 tons of medical aid (4572 boxes) on #25Nov 25 to support communities affected by catastrophic flash floods. This mission underscores the… pic.twitter.com/r6sJhZbMZG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2025







“INS Chennai successfully undertook humanitarian assistance in Yemen, delivering approx 67 tons of medical aid (4572 boxes) on 25 Nov to support communities affected by catastrophic flash floods. This mission underscores the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment to extending humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, reaffirming India’s role as a reliable partner and first responder in the region,” the Indian Navy said in the X post.



The relief material aims to support affected communities in Yemen, which have been severely impacted by recent flash floods triggered by torrential rains in the region.

According to Anadolu Agency, the flash floods in Yemen were caused by heavy rainfall and claimed atleast 14 lives across several provinces in the country.



India was among the early countries to actively support Yemen’s independence from British rule. It was among the first to recognise the Yemen Arab Republic (YAR) in 1962 and the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen (PDRY) in 1967. In 1990, YAR and PDRY merged to become the Republic of Yemen.



As a long-standing friend of Yemen, India has always prioritised the humanitarian needs of Yemen and has extended humanitarian assistance to Yemen through the supply of medicines and food commodities in the past.



As part of India’s Vaccine Maitri Initiative, 360,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX facility were supplied to Yemen in March 2021. Since April 2022, India has also exported more than 250,000 tons of wheat to Yemen to mitigate the adverse impact of supply disruptions in global commodity markets.

( with inputs from ANI)