Home > India > Iran-Israel Tensions: 444 Flights Cancelled Today, Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Alert; Check Out Latest Update From Air India, Qatar Airways

Iran-Israel Tensions: 444 Flights Cancelled Today, Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Alert; Check Out Latest Update From Air India, Qatar Airways

Iran-Israel Tensions: Indian carriers are bracing for widespread disruption as escalating tensions in West Asia trigger airspace closures over Iran and nearby regions.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 1, 2026 08:40:02 IST

Iran-Israel Tensions: Indian carriers are bracing for widespread disruption as escalating tensions in West Asia trigger airspace closures over Iran and nearby regions. The Civil Aviation Ministry on Sunday said hundreds of international services have been cancelled, with airlines revising schedules amid heightened security concerns following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

444 Overseas Flights Set For Cancellation

In a post on X early Sunday, the ministry said 410 flights operated by Indian carriers were cancelled on February 28 due to airspace restrictions. Around 444 overseas flights are expected to be called off on March 1.

Officials held a high-level meeting on Saturday to review preparedness at airports and assess how airlines are managing passenger disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is working closely with carriers to ensure strict compliance with safety and operational protocols.

Major airports have been placed on operational alert to manage possible diversions and avoid congestion. Senior officials have been deployed at terminals to oversee passenger assistance, airline coordination, and crowd control.

The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is actively monitoring grievances. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), its AirSewa portal received 216 complaints on February 28, of which 105 were resolved within the same period.

“All stakeholders are working in coordination to ensure orderly handling of affected passengers and timely assistance,” the ministry said.

Air India Cancels Long-Haul Flights

Air India has suspended several long-haul international flights scheduled for March 1 as it reviews the evolving security situation in the Middle East. The cancellations go beyond earlier Gulf route suspensions and now impact major global sectors, including:

Delhi–London (Heathrow)

Mumbai–London (Heathrow)

Amritsar–London (Gatwick)

Delhi–New York (JFK)

Mumbai–New York (JFK)

Mumbai–Newark

Delhi–Chicago (via Vienna)

Delhi–Toronto (via Vienna)

Delhi and Mumbai–Frankfurt

Delhi–Paris

An airline spokesperson said the decision was taken “in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff” as the situation continues to unfold.

Qatar Airways Suspends Doha Departures

Qatar Airways has temporarily halted all departures from Doha, cancelling nearly 41% of its scheduled flights, according to aviation data firm Cirium. The airline said operations are expected to resume at 7 pm Doha time on March 1.

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory In Saudi Arabia

The Embassy of India in Riyadh has urged Indian nationals stranded in Saudi Arabia to reach out through its 24×7 helpline numbers.

In a post on X, the embassy said Indian carriers have assured assistance for affected passengers and advised travellers to stay updated through official airline channels.

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Air Travel

The large-scale cancellations come amid escalating military action in the region after strikes by Israel and the United States on targets in Iran. Tehran has reportedly responded with attacks aimed at US military bases, leading to temporary airspace closures across parts of West Asia.

ALSO READ: India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 8:40 AM IST
QUICK LINKS