LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > India > JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

In a dramatic midnight operation, Patna Police arrested JDU candidate Anant Singh for the murder of Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav. The high-profile arrest, days before Bihar polls, exposes the deep nexus of crime, caste, and politics in Mokama’s volatile election battle.

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Dularchand Murder, Political Storm Hits Bihar Ahead of Polls (Pc: X)
JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Dularchand Murder, Political Storm Hits Bihar Ahead of Polls (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 2, 2025 03:31:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

In a midnight operation full of drama that shook the poll-bound political landscape of Bihar, Patna Police arrested Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama assembly constituency Anant Singh. The legendary politician, popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’, was arrested on Saturday night concerning the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a committed worker of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party.

The killing of the 75-year-old during violent clashes of rival campaign convoys in Mokama Taal area on Thursday marks the first major poll-related killing this season, underlining the unique mix of caste, crime, and politics that colors the region.

This incident, where Yadav was allegedly attacked and run down by a vehicle, prompted the police to register several FIRs, one of which directly names Singh and his associates.

Political Tensions Explode

The immediate aftermath has seen political tensions erupt throughout the state. Singh’s arrest comes only days before the Mokama elections, a constituency practically ruled by the five-time former MLA since 2005.

The deceased Dularchand Yadav, himself a local strongman and an early associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is believed to have added to Singh’s faction’s rivalry by switching his allegiance towards the Jan Suraaj movement.

In a decisive reaction, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report and suspended and replaced critical officials, including the Patna Rural SP and the Mokama Returning Officer, to uphold the Model Code of Conduct.

Criminality in Electioneering

Singh’s arrest reinforces the fact that the problem of crime in electioneering is deep-rooted within the politics of Bihar. Just when Singh re-entered the fray of elections, he was released only recently in another UAPA case.

The affidavit that was filed with his nomination states that he has more than two dozen criminal cases against him-from murder to kidnapping. Upon arrest, Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi welcomed the police action but criticized it as too late-by all accounts, relief for the family of the deceased at the end.

Meanwhile, Singh’s supporters and his main opponent, RJD candidate Veena Devi (the wife of another strongman, Surajbhan Singh), have been pointing fingers at one another, making the Mokama election an intensely fought affair where personal clout often supersedes party allegiance. All the proceedings shall now be held amidst intense, violent election contention.

Also Read: Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Announces Republic Day-Style Parade Every October 31, Here’s Why

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 3:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anant SinghDularchand YadavJDU

RELATED News

Aadhaar Card Update: New Rules, Fees & Name Change Norms Effective From November 1

Jaipur Tragedy: Class 6 Girl Mysteriously Falls To Death, School Allegedly Cleans Crime Scene Before Police Arrival

“Srikakulam Temple Stampede Occurred At Unregistered Private Shrine; No Prior Permission Taken For Event”: Police

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Khalistani Group Threatens Him For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, Says…

40 Indian Cities Among World’s Most Polluted, Delhi Surprises With This Rank, Check Deeds Here

LATEST NEWS

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

Meet Virginia Giuffre: The Epstein Survivor Who Toppled Prince Andrew And Shook The Foundations Of The Royal Family

Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump For Addressing Christian Persecution In Nigeria, But Fans Are Outraged!

Alaska Airlines Taps Accenture To Audit IT Systems After Global Outage Chaos Halts Quarterly Earnings Call

Pitbull Shocks Fans: India Concerts In Gurugram And Hyderabad Canceled, The Real Reason Will Surprise You!

Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If India vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

Bihar Election 2025: Shocking List of Bihar Candidates Who Have Criminal Cases

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

‘Who’s Writing His Scripts?’ Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash For Remarks On Modi Govt At New York Gurudwara

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls
JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls
JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls
JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

QUICK LINKS