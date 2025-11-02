JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

In a midnight operation full of drama that shook the poll-bound political landscape of Bihar, Patna Police arrested Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama assembly constituency Anant Singh. The legendary politician, popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’, was arrested on Saturday night concerning the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a committed worker of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party.

The killing of the 75-year-old during violent clashes of rival campaign convoys in Mokama Taal area on Thursday marks the first major poll-related killing this season, underlining the unique mix of caste, crime, and politics that colors the region.

This incident, where Yadav was allegedly attacked and run down by a vehicle, prompted the police to register several FIRs, one of which directly names Singh and his associates.

Political Tensions Explode

The immediate aftermath has seen political tensions erupt throughout the state. Singh’s arrest comes only days before the Mokama elections, a constituency practically ruled by the five-time former MLA since 2005.

The deceased Dularchand Yadav, himself a local strongman and an early associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is believed to have added to Singh’s faction’s rivalry by switching his allegiance towards the Jan Suraaj movement.

In a decisive reaction, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report and suspended and replaced critical officials, including the Patna Rural SP and the Mokama Returning Officer, to uphold the Model Code of Conduct.

Criminality in Electioneering

Singh’s arrest reinforces the fact that the problem of crime in electioneering is deep-rooted within the politics of Bihar. Just when Singh re-entered the fray of elections, he was released only recently in another UAPA case.

The affidavit that was filed with his nomination states that he has more than two dozen criminal cases against him-from murder to kidnapping. Upon arrest, Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi welcomed the police action but criticized it as too late-by all accounts, relief for the family of the deceased at the end.

Meanwhile, Singh’s supporters and his main opponent, RJD candidate Veena Devi (the wife of another strongman, Surajbhan Singh), have been pointing fingers at one another, making the Mokama election an intensely fought affair where personal clout often supersedes party allegiance. All the proceedings shall now be held amidst intense, violent election contention.

