Home > India > Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris

Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris

Two children died and four others were injured after the roof of a government school collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday. The incident occurred in Peeplodi village under the Manohar police station area, reportedly due to heavy rainfall.

School Roof Collapse
School Roof Collapse

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 25, 2025 09:57:56 IST

A tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday, where the roof of a government primary school in Peeplodi village collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The incident took place in the Manohar police station area. According to officials, two students lost their lives in the accident. The collapse left at least four other children severely injured. Authorities have referred the injured to a hospital in Jhalawar for treatment.

Police, Villagers Rush to the Spot for Rescue Operations

Soon after the roof collapsed, local villagers started removing debris using available tools. Police and administrative teams quickly reached the location and joined the rescue operations. According to the early information, officials fear that more children may be trapped under the debris. The exact number of injured students is not yet confirmed. The incident occurred during school hours when students were inside the building.

Officials Begin Probe, Rescue Teams Continue Efforts

Rescue work is still underway at the accident site. Authorities have deployed emergency services to clear the debris and search for trapped students. Eyewitnesses say the building’s condition had already weakened due to constant rain in the region. Officials from the district administration and education department are also at the scene and have started an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Must Read: PM Modi Made History: PM Modi Now India’s 2nd Longest Serving PM, Guess Who Was First?

Tags: rajasthanSchool Wall Collapse

RELATED News

30 Days Of Paid Leave Approved! Good News For Government Employees
Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress
Smriti Irani Reveals The Reason Of Her Weight Gain, Watch
PM Modi Made History: PM Modi Now India’s 2nd Longest Serving PM, Guess Who Was First?
UP Dowry Horror: Man Allegedly Hangs Down His 8-Month-Old Son Upside Down Over Dowry Dispute With Wife

LATEST NEWS

Tropical Storm Co-may Hits Philippines, Leaving 25 Dead & Over 278,000 Displaced
Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris
Bill Clinton Among Nearly 50 Celebrities Who Sent Birthday Notes to Jeffrey Epstein: Report
Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Wife Retreats to $2.4M Mansion After Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani and Many More In Focus
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Dropped, Check the Latest Rate for 10 Grams Today
What Led Brooke Hogan To Go No Contact With Hulk Hogan Before He Died? Daughter Shares Her Story
UP Dowry Horror: Man Allegedly Hangs Down His 8-Month-Old Son Upside Down Over Dowry Dispute With Wife
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: US Pulls Out, Cites Hamas’ Bad Faith As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris
Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris
Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris
Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?