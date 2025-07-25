Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Children Trapped Under Debris

A tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday, where the roof of a government primary school in Peeplodi village collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The incident took place in the Manohar police station area. According to officials, two students lost their lives in the accident. The collapse left at least four other children severely injured. Authorities have referred the injured to a hospital in Jhalawar for treatment.

Police, Villagers Rush to the Spot for Rescue Operations

Soon after the roof collapsed, local villagers started removing debris using available tools. Police and administrative teams quickly reached the location and joined the rescue operations. According to the early information, officials fear that more children may be trapped under the debris. The exact number of injured students is not yet confirmed. The incident occurred during school hours when students were inside the building.

Officials Begin Probe, Rescue Teams Continue Efforts

Rescue work is still underway at the accident site. Authorities have deployed emergency services to clear the debris and search for trapped students. Eyewitnesses say the building’s condition had already weakened due to constant rain in the region. Officials from the district administration and education department are also at the scene and have started an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Must Read: PM Modi Made History: PM Modi Now India’s 2nd Longest Serving PM, Guess Who Was First?