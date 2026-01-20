LIVE TV
Home > India > J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

Security forces busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad hideout at over 12,000 feet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

The stone-lined bunker, designed to withstand encounters and extreme weather, had sheltered the terrorists for months (PHOTO: X)
The stone-lined bunker, designed to withstand encounters and extreme weather, had sheltered the terrorists for months (PHOTO: X)

Published: January 20, 2026 21:13:46 IST

J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

Security forces busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) hideout high up in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district earlier this week.

The bunker, dug into the rocks at more than 12,000 feet, looked like something out of Kargil: solid, lined with stone, and ready to handle both firefights and brutal weather.

Security Forces Uncover Jaish-e-Mohammad Bunker 

When they finally got inside, officials found the place stocked for a long haul. Picture this: about 50 packets of Maggi noodles, 20 kilos of good basmati rice, bundles of grains, cooking gas, piles of dry wood, and a stash of tomatoes, potatoes, and at least 15 kinds of spices.

Enough supplies to keep four people going through the winter, no problem.

Reports say the bunker belonged to JeM’s Pakistani commander, Saifullah, and his deputy, Adil. And getting all that food and fuel up there? That’s not something you pull off without help from locals. Security agencies are sure of it.

Inside the JeM Hideout Found in Kishtwar

The hideout came to light during a joint search operation in Sonnar village, near Mandral-Singhpora, on Sunday.

As troops closed in, the terrorists hurled grenades. Seven soldiers got hurt before the militants slipped into the thick forest. Havildar Gajendra Singh, a Special Forces commando, was among the wounded. He didn’t make it.

After that, the hunt kicked into overdrive. They called it Operation Trashi-I, and by Tuesday, the search was still going strong. Officials think two or three JeM fighters are still hiding somewhere up in those rugged heights.

High-Altitude JeM Hideout 

Army, police, CRPF, everyone’s involved. They’ve got drones buzzing overhead and sniffer dogs weaving through the thick woods and steep slopes. The Army’s White Knight Corps says they’ve tightened the net and widened the search even more.

Finding that bunker also put a spotlight on a suspected support system in the area. So far, four locals are in custody, getting grilled about who helped smuggle in the food, fuel, and gear.

Top officers are on the ground, too. Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti and CRPF IG R Gopala Krishna Rao are both camped at the site, watching the operation unfold.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS