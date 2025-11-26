LIVE TV
Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS' Ambition

Amid growing buzz over a possible leadership reshuffle in Karnataka, minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Congress high command to take an early decision on the issue of succession. Jarkiholi, who holds the public works portfolio, told media that he intends to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge soon to convey his views on the matter.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 17:42:39 IST

Karnataka CM Row: Amid growing buzz over a possible leadership reshuffle in Karnataka, minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Congress high command to take an early decision on the issue of succession. Jarkiholi, who holds the public works portfolio, told media that he intends to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge soon to convey his views on the matter.

He stressed that the final decision must come from the party’s national leadership, adding that Siddaramaiah’s own push for a swift resolution has made the situation more pressing.

According to Jarkiholi, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has openly articulated his ambition to become chief minister since the government took office. Although the party chose Siddaramaiah for the top position, Shivakumar’s aspirations have remained an undercurrent. Jarkiholi said the CM’s recent remarks make it clear that the high command must now take note and act decisively.

No Internal Discussions Yet, Says Jarkiholi

Jarkiholi clarified that there have been no internal discussions among MLAs regarding a leadership change so far. “There is no discussion about leadership change in the party. Once it comes up, then we will discuss, but there is no discussion right now,” he said.

He confirmed that he would soon seek a meeting with Kharge to present his perspective. When asked about Shivakumar’s heightened outreach, Jarkiholi acknowledged that the deputy chief minister has been holding several formal and informal meetings and noted that he himself had also met him recently.

G Parameshwara’s Claim Also Noted

Reacting to home minister G Parameshwara’s statement that he, too, should be considered for the top post, Jarkiholi pointed out that Parameshwara had served as PCC chief for 5 years. “I had said in Belagavi that there is nothing wrong in making such claims. He is senior, but the final decision lies in Delhi. All we can do is place our claim,” he remarked.

Siddaramaiah’s Continued Influence Expected

Jarkiholi further indicated that Siddaramaiah’s role would remain significant even if a transition were to take place. “We will continue to need CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership, service and guidance even after his retirement from active politics,” he said.

The tug-of-war between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar has been gaining momentum in recent months, with party insiders revealing that Shivakumar has been actively pushing to be named the next chief minister. Sources also claim that Shivakumar held a nearly one-hour meeting with Jarkiholi at a private hotel, adding fuel to the ongoing political speculation.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 5:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS