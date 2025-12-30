Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope

Kashmir is ringing in the New Year with optimism, as thousands of tourists have arrived to celebrate amid snowfall, festive lights, and high spirits. After a challenging year, including the tragic Pahalgam attack, the Valley’s top tourist destinations Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar’s Dal Lake are once again buzzing with activity.

Tourist inflow has surged in the final week of December, with hotels reporting near-full occupancy and minimal cancellations. Visitors can be seen enjoying shikara rides on Dal Lake, clicking photos, and soaking in the winter charm, indicating a strong revival of Kashmir’s winter tourism.

“We feel safe and are enjoying New Year celebrations here in Kashmir. It’s beautiful,” said one tourist, echoing the mood of many who chose the Valley as their celebration destination.

Authorities have ramped up security across all major tourist hubs to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration. Senior police officials confirmed the deployment of additional personnel, with special focus on crowd management and traffic regulation.

Adding to the festive mood, fresh snowfall is expected to blanket the region as 2025 gives way to 2026. Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, told News X that light to moderate snowfall is expected across the higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir. He added that some areas may receive moderate to heavy snow on the night of December 31 and the early hours of January 1.

“This is due to a Western Disturbance currently affecting the region,” Dr. Ahmad said, advising travelers to stay updated with weather and traffic advisories.

With snowflakes in the air and tourists filling the streets, Kashmir is embracing the New Year with renewed confidence, unity, and joy.

