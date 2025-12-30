LIVE TV
Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope

Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope

Kashmir ushers in the New Year on a hopeful note as tourists throng Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, and Dal Lake. With fresh snowfall, tight security, near-full hotels, and festive vibes, winter tourism shows strong revival despite past challenges.

Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Snow, Tourists, and Renewed Hope (Pc: X)
Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Snow, Tourists, and Renewed Hope (Pc: X)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: December 30, 2025 15:08:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope

 Kashmir is ringing in the New Year with optimism, as thousands of tourists have arrived to celebrate amid snowfall, festive lights, and high spirits. After a challenging year, including the tragic Pahalgam attack, the Valley’s top tourist destinations Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar’s Dal Lake are once again buzzing with activity.

Tourist inflow has surged in the final week of December, with hotels reporting near-full occupancy and minimal cancellations. Visitors can be seen enjoying shikara rides on Dal Lake, clicking photos, and soaking in the winter charm, indicating a strong revival of Kashmir’s winter tourism.

“We feel safe and are enjoying New Year celebrations here in Kashmir. It’s beautiful,” said one tourist, echoing the mood of many who chose the Valley as their celebration destination.

Authorities have ramped up security across all major tourist hubs to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration. Senior police officials confirmed the deployment of additional personnel, with special focus on crowd management and traffic regulation.

Adding to the festive mood, fresh snowfall is expected to blanket the region as 2025 gives way to 2026. Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, told News X that light to moderate snowfall is expected across the higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir. He added that some areas may receive moderate to heavy snow on the night of December 31 and the early hours of January 1.

“This is due to a Western Disturbance currently affecting the region,” Dr. Ahmad said, advising travelers to stay updated with weather and traffic advisories.

With snowflakes in the air and tourists filling the streets, Kashmir is embracing the New Year with renewed confidence, unity, and joy.

First published on: Dec 30, 2024 3:07 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Gulmarg snowfall, Kashmir New Year, Kashmir tourism revival

Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope

Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope
Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope
Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope
Kashmir Welcomes New Year with Tourists, Snowfall And Renewed Hope

QUICK LINKS