Kejriwal Puts Speculations To Rest: Not Heading To Rajya Sabha

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday put an end to speculations of him contesting in the Rajya Sabha after some time, following the party’s MP Sanjeev Arora’s victory on the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab.

Responding to a question about the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that will become vacant after Arora’s victory, the AAP National Convenor said, “Many times I have been sent to the Rajya Sabha. I want to tell you I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. The political affairs committee of the party will decide whom to nominate.”

In a press briefing, Kejriwal said AAP’s wins in Visavadar and Ludhiana West bypolls prove that people accept the AAP’s model of governance. Kejriwal highlighted the victories as a sign of AAP’s growing popularity.

Notably, AAP’s Gopal Italia defeated BJP’s Kirit Patel by a margin of 17,554 votes in Visavadar constituency, while in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Sanjeev Arora of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat, defeating Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a significant margin of 10,637 votes.

AAP won with almost double the margin compared to the 2022 elections. Kejriwal mentioned that some people consider these bypolls a semi-final to the 2027 assembly elections in Gujarat and Punjab, and there will be a storm of AAP in 2027.

Kejriwal accused the Congress of working hand-in-glove with the BJP, alleging that the Congress leadership helped the BJP just to defeat AAP in the bypolls.

Kejriwal urged Congress workers to realize the party’s alleged ties with the BJP and join AAP, stating that Congress has become a “puppet” of the BJP.

