Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > India > Kejriwal Puts Speculations To Rest: Not Heading To Rajya Sabha

Kejriwal Puts Speculations To Rest: Not Heading To Rajya Sabha

Arvind Kejriwal has denied speculation about his entry into the Rajya Sabha following AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's bypoll win in Ludhiana West. Kejriwal emphasized that the party's political affairs committee will decide on the Rajya Sabha nomination. Celebrating AAP’s victories in both Ludhiana West and Visavadar, Kejriwal said these wins show public support for AAP’s governance and hinted they are a prelude to a strong performance in the 2027 Gujarat and Punjab Assembly elections. He also accused the Congress of secretly aiding the BJP and urged Congress workers to join AAP.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Published By: ARZU SETH
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 19:57:49 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday put an end to speculations of him contesting in the Rajya Sabha after some time, following the party’s MP Sanjeev Arora’s victory on the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab.

Responding to a question about the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that will become vacant after Arora’s victory, the AAP National Convenor said, “Many times I have been sent to the Rajya Sabha. I want to tell you I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. The political affairs committee of the party will decide whom to nominate.”  

In a press briefing, Kejriwal said AAP’s wins in Visavadar and Ludhiana West bypolls prove that people accept the AAP’s model of governance. Kejriwal highlighted the victories as a sign of AAP’s growing popularity.

Notably, AAP’s Gopal Italia defeated BJP’s Kirit Patel by a margin of 17,554 votes in Visavadar constituency, while in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Sanjeev Arora of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat, defeating Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a significant margin of 10,637 votes.

You Might Be Interested In

AAP won with almost double the margin compared to the 2022 elections. Kejriwal mentioned that some people consider these bypolls a semi-final to the 2027 assembly elections in Gujarat and Punjab, and there will be a storm of AAP in 2027. 

Kejriwal accused the Congress of working hand-in-glove with the BJP, alleging that the Congress leadership helped the BJP just to defeat AAP in the bypolls.

Kejriwal urged Congress workers to realize the party’s alleged ties with the BJP and join AAP, stating that Congress has become a “puppet” of the BJP.

ALSO READ: Air India Express Delhi-Jammu Flight Returned Delhi After Suspected GPS Interference

Tags: aaparvind kejriwallatest india news
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?