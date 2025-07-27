Kerala General Education Minister Makes Scathing Attacks At Education Conference By RSS Based Body

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on July 27, 2025 (Sunday) criticised a higher education conference being organised by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked organisation in Kochi, according to PTI. Making a statement regarding the organisation of the conference named Gyan Sabha in Kochi, the Kerala General Education Minister said that education should be accessible and secular to everyone. He said that it is worrying that some organisations are trying to distort education policies as per their interests. Mr Sivankutty also urged the society to raise strong resistance against the attempts to saffronize the education sector.

Gyan Sabha 2025, a two-day conference will start from today (July 27, 2025) and end on July 28, 2025 according to The Times of India. The objective of this conference is to bring Kerala’s traditional knowledge systems into the mainstream education.

RSS’s National Education Chintan Baithak

Apart from the gyan Sabha 2025, an RSS linked body is also organizing a four-day education baithak. According to The Times of India, a four-day education focussed National Education Chintan Baithak, has started at Adi Shankara Nilayam, headquarters of Chinmaya International Foundation at Veliyanad near Paravom. Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), an RSS linked body is organising the National Education Chintan Baithak. This RSS linked body is working to revive Indian ethos in education.

What do we know about RSS?

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (1889–1940), a physician living in the Maharashtra, India had founded Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1925. According to a Money Control copy, the RSS functions through 6 departments- sharirik (physical), sampark (outreach), prachar (publicity), bauddhik (intellectual), vyavastha (administrative) and sewa (service).There are at least 46 other wings at national level under these departments. These departments are included under the Sangh Parivar. There are over a hundred national bodies of RSS.

