Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result to be Announced Tomorrow on 04 October 2025: Check Lucky Draw Time, Complete Prize Money, How to check Result Online?

The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2025 (BR-105) draw, postponed from September 27 due to rain, will now be held on October 4, 2025, at 2 PM. With a first prize of ₹25 crore, this bumper lottery offers multiple prize tiers across 10 series (TA–TL), with tickets priced at ₹500. Results will be available on keralalotteries.com and in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners must claim prizes within 30 days, after 37% deductions. Tickets are sold only through authorized retailers in Kerala.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: October 3, 2025 14:44:01 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Date & Time, First Prize Rs 25 Crore: The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2025 (BR-105) Lottery draw, earlier scheduled for September 27, 2025,  and will now be held on October 4, 2025, at 2 PM. This postponement has taken place due to the recent changes in GST and the rainfall, disallowing ticket sales in full. This lottery has 10 unique series – TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL.

 

Kerala Lottery Result Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 No. of Prizes Draw

First No. of Prize- 1

Second No. of Prize- 20

Third No. of Prize- 20

Consolation No. of Prize- 9

Fourth No. of Prize- up to 10

Fifth No. of Prize- up to 10 

Sixth Prize- 54,000

Seventh Prize- 81,000

Eight Number of Prizes- 1,24,000

Ninth Prize- 2,75,400

Kerala Lottery Prize Claim Rules

Winners must verify their tickets with the official Kerala Lottery Gazette and surrender them within 30 days. Prizes are paid after 37% deductions.

 

When are Kerala lottery results declared?

The results are usually declared at 3 PM, but in case of a bumper lottery, it is released by 2 PM. 

 

Who is eligible for the Kerala lottery?

Anyone over 18 can buy lottery tickets in Kerala, including non-residents, but must follow local state laws and visit physically.

 

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in the state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

You can buy or sell the lottery tickets online, as it is illegal in India. Tickets are only available for purchase physically from authorized agents.

 

Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2025 BR-105 Guessing Numbers

 

BUMPER LOTTERY: Thiruvonam BR-105

DRAW DATE: Saturday, October 4, 2025

DRAW TIME: 2 pm

FIRST PRIZE: Rs 25 crore

TICKETS SERIES: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL

TICKET PRICE: Rs 500

TOTAL TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR SALE: 90 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2025 BR-105 Prize Structure

1st Prize-  Rs 25  Crore

2nd Prize- Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize-  Rs 50 Lakh

4th Prize-  Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize-  Rs 2 Lakh

6th Prize- Rs 5,000

7th Prize-  Rs 2,000

8th Prize- Rs 1,000

9th Prize- Rs 500

Consolation Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access the PDF by clicking on the Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK THIRUVONAM BR-105 LOTTERY RESULT?

www.keralalotteries.com or in the Kerala Government Gazette. Usually, lottery tickets of Kerala cost Rs 40 and are available at Taluk offices in Punalur, Kattappana, and Thamarassery.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 12:33 PM IST
