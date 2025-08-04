Home > India > Kolkata: Non-Teaching Staff Member Dies By Suicide, Family Claims Panic Over NRC

A non-teaching staff member of a private school Dilip Kumar Saha in Dhakuria, Kolkata was found hanging in his residence at Regent Park on August 3, 2025, Sunday morning, according to The Telegraph and PTI.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 4, 2025 08:55:00 IST

A non-teaching staff member of a private school, Dilip Kumar Saha in Dhakuria, Kolkata was found hanging in his residence at Regent Park on August 3, 2025, Sunday morning, according to The Telegraph and PTI. The family of the deceased has alleged that he feared the questioning of his Indian nationality and the possibility of being pushed back to Bangladesh if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was implemented, according to PTI. 

What do we know about Dilip Kumar Saha?

As reported in the PTI, a police officer said that the initial probe has revealed that Dilip Kumar Saha, had arrived in Kolkata in 1972 from Nawabganj in Dhaka. The officer further told the agency that the deceased had been living in Anandapally West in the Regent Park area. The officer added that this morning, his wife had called him several times but received no response from inside his locked room. According to the officer, she then called their niece-in-law from a neighbouring house. “They broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan,” the officer said.

What did Dilip Kumar Saha’s wife said? 

Dilip’s wife Arati Saha said her husband had been worried that he would be deported to Bangladesh after implementation of the NRC. She said that he has been under severe stress for quite some time regarding this and there was no other tension. According to her, he came to Kolkata in his childhood. Arati said that Dilip was afraid that he would be sent to a detention camp and then pushed back to Bangladesh, where he had nobody. She said that he had valid voter ID card and other documents. 

West Bengal Power Minister reaches out to the family

According to The Hindu, the West Bengal Power Minister and local Trinamool Congress MLA Arup Biswas reached out of the family members of the deceased, He said that this is what the fear of being thrown out of the country could do to a man. According to him, what they (Centre) have started in the name of the SIR shows their anti-people attitude, and the result is in front of you. 

