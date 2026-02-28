Lawrence Bishnoi Gang-Linked Shooters Open Fires At Haryana Supplements Store; CCTV Captures Daylight Attack | Watch

Haryana: Three armed men allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire at a supplements store in Sonipat on Friday, sparking panic in the busy market area. The attack at Pahal Nutrition was caught on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

Police said the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and entered the store before opening fire. No injuries were reported, but the incident has raised concerns over escalating gang rivalry in the region.

CCTV Shows Gun Malfunction, Glass Facade Damaged

According to investigators, one of the shooters handed a slip to the store manager seated at the counter. Moments later, he pulled out a firearm and attempted to shoot, but the weapon reportedly malfunctioned. The manager quickly ducked behind the table for cover, forcing the attacker to flee.

In another CCTV clip, one of the accused is seen firing at the shop’s glass facade, causing visible damage, while an accomplice exits the store brandishing a gun.

Police Suspect Gang Rivalry Behind Attack

Officials believe the firing may be linked to an ongoing feud between the Bishnoi gang and the Rohit Godara gang. Sources said the store owner had allegedly received an extortion demand of ₹2 crore two months ago in Godara’s name.

Soon after the incident, a social media post surfaced claiming responsibility. The post, allegedly made by gangster Randeep Malik on behalf of the Bishnoi gang, claimed the attack was carried out along with an associate, Anil Pandit, who is said to be based in the United States. It accused the store owners of paying extortion money to rival gang members and issued threats against others.

The post also mentioned Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, warning him to apologise to village sarpanches or face consequences. Police said they are yet to verify the authenticity of the viral message.

Police have identified two of the accused as Kapil and Ashish Malik, both residents of Sonipat. Officials said the attack was allegedly carried out on the instructions of Randeep Malik, believed to be operating from abroad.

DCP (Crime) Narendra Kadian said CCTV footage and the social media claims are being examined, and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.

ALSO READ: Bengal Election 2026: High-Stakes Political Showdown Coming Soon, ECI to Publish Final Voter List Today After SIR, Here’s How to Check Your Name