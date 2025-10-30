LG Manoj Sinha Terminates Two J&K Govt Employees Over Terror Links Under Article 311

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government employees in Jammu and Kashmir under Article 311 of the Constitution for their alleged involvement in activities linked to terrorism. The move is part of the administration’s ongoing crackdown on terror elements embedded within the system and reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of terror support or financing.

The two employees terminated from service are Ghulam Hussain, a teacher in the Education Department, and Majid Iqbal Dar, a teacher and former lab assistant. According to official sources, both individuals were found to be involved in serious anti-national activities that posed a threat to national security and public order.

Ghulam Hussain has been accused of working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is alleged to have maintained regular contact with active terrorists in the Reasi district and was reportedly facilitating recruitment, logistics, and financial support for the group.

Majid Iqbal Dar, meanwhile, is accused of being involved in narco-terrorism, radicalisation of local youth, and financing terrorism through drug money. Security agencies have linked him to attempts of carrying out IED blasts in the Rajouri district. Even during his detention, he allegedly continued to engage in subversive and anti-national activities.

The administration invoked Article 311(2)(c), which allows dismissal without an inquiry in the interest of national security, with prior approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Officials stated that the decision followed comprehensive investigations and inputs from various intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

This is part of a broader effort by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to weed out individuals from government services who are found to be supporting or facilitating terrorism in any form. The action sends a strong message against infiltration of anti-national elements within state institutions.

