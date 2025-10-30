LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Pundole will race across some of the most iconic Formula One circuits in the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Diana Pundole. Photo source: (Instagram/@diana.pundole)
Diana Pundole. Photo source: (Instagram/@diana.pundole)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 13:03:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Pune-based racer Diana Pundole is set to create history by becoming the first Indian woman to race in a Ferrari at an international championship. The 32-year-old will compete in the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East, and will drive the Ferrari 296 Challenge car. The championship will begin in November 2025 and continue till April 2026.

Pundole will race across some of the most iconic Formula One circuits in the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The Ferrari 296 Challenge, known for its speed, agility, and cutting-edge technology, will be her machine of choice as she takes on this elite racing field.

Sharing her excitement, Diana said, according to NDTV, “It’s truly an incredible honour. Being part of the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East as the first Indian woman is a proud moment not just for me but for women in Indian motorsport. I hope it encourages more women to pursue their passion for racing.”

Her journey in motorsport began in 2018 under the JK Tyre Women in Motorsport program, which aims to promote women racers in India. Since then, she has made a name for herself with multiple podium finishes in various racing events.

Diana’s participation in the Ferrari Club Challenge marks a major milestone not only for her but also for Indian motorsport as a whole.

Competing with some of the world’s best drivers, she will represent India on one of the most prestigious international stages.

ALSO READ: Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 1:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diana PundoleferrariFerrari Club Challengehome-hero-pos-11pune

RELATED News

Bengaluru Murder: Meet Manoj Kumar & Aarati Sharma Who Chased Down and Brutally Killed the Gig Worker

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (30-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 30-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

Viral Video: Fan Throws Phone At Enrique Iglesias During Mumbai Concert, Watch What Happened Next

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? Will India Women Be Out Of The Tournament?

Will Gold Prices Keep Falling, Or Is This Your Golden Chance To Buy More? Gold Price Falls On MCX Today

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series
Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series
Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series
Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

QUICK LINKS