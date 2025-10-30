Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Pune-based racer Diana Pundole is set to create history by becoming the first Indian woman to race in a Ferrari at an international championship. The 32-year-old will compete in the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East, and will drive the Ferrari 296 Challenge car. The championship will begin in November 2025 and continue till April 2026.

Pundole will race across some of the most iconic Formula One circuits in the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The Ferrari 296 Challenge, known for its speed, agility, and cutting-edge technology, will be her machine of choice as she takes on this elite racing field.

Sharing her excitement, Diana said, according to NDTV, “It’s truly an incredible honour. Being part of the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East as the first Indian woman is a proud moment not just for me but for women in Indian motorsport. I hope it encourages more women to pursue their passion for racing.”

Her journey in motorsport began in 2018 under the JK Tyre Women in Motorsport program, which aims to promote women racers in India. Since then, she has made a name for herself with multiple podium finishes in various racing events.

Diana’s participation in the Ferrari Club Challenge marks a major milestone not only for her but also for Indian motorsport as a whole.

Competing with some of the world’s best drivers, she will represent India on one of the most prestigious international stages.

ALSO READ: Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…