LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for December 01, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 1, 2025 10:23:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result December 01, 2025 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 10:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 01 December 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Puja Vidhi, Parana Muhurat And Vrat Katha That Freed A Father From Narak

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.12.2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu: Husband Hacks Wife To Death In Coimbatore With Sickle, Takes Selfie With Bloodied Body, Posts On WhatsApp With Caption, ‘Payment For Betrayal Is Death’

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Conducts Sudden Review Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar Before 2nd ODI

Pakistan’s Trade War With Afghanistan Backfires: How Border Closure Deepened Economic Pain As Kabul Shifts Trade To India And Iran

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Brings Heartfelt Reactions From His Brother Vikas And Sister Bhawna

December Crypto Market Turbulence: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Traders Brace For Volatility And Key Support Levels

Tamil Nadu: Husband Hacks Wife To Death In Coimbatore With Sickle, Takes Selfie With Bloodied Body, Posts On WhatsApp With Caption, ‘Payment For Betrayal Is Death’

Hapur Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Friends Father, His Friends; Held Captive At His Home For 12 Days

Will 2025 Abu Dhabi GP Bring Back Championship Decider Memories From 2021 Of F1?

Stock Market Today: Markets Start December Firm; Sensex And Nifty Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS