LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings
LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today for 16 October 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 16, 2025 10:46:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result October 16, 2025 LIVE Updates: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly managed by the Government of Assam. The draws are held daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats conducted each day. This lottery is widely participated in. This news pertains to the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results, and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 16 October 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Change Your Train Date Without Paying Any Penalty, Here’s How

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Indore Tragedy: 25 Transgender Community Members Hospitalized After Allegedly Consuming Phenyl, What We Know

Green Crackers Allowed, BUT Can Only Burst For 3 Hours, Check The SC Guideline

LATEST NEWS

Chemicals maker Croda warns of tough trading as US tariffs pressure customers

Shocking Incident: Brain Surgeon Arrested After Allegedly Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Drill Hole In Patient’s Skull

BRIEF-Equinor Starts Production From Bacalhau

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Turakapalem 45 Mysterious Deaths: YSRCP Slams Government, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation Per Family

TSMC Q3 profit jumps 39.1% to record, beats expectations

Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Melania Trump’s Underwear Drawer Was Once Raided By FBI, Donald Trump Now Reveals Her Shocked Reaction

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
QUICK LINKS