LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on october 3, 2025.

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: October 3, 2025 14:58:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates October 3, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for October 3, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on September 30, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for October 3
Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for October 3, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    48 97

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    26 17

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    22 76

Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

Stay tuned for live updates and complete Shillong Teer results!

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer october 3 2025Shillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result to be Announced Tomorrow on 04 October 2025: Check Lucky Draw Time, Complete Prize Money, How to check Result Online?
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 3-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Sir Creek: Remembering 1971 When Navy’s ‘Killer Squadron’ Punished Pakistan, Set Karachi Port On Fire Under Commander Babru Bhan Yadav
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Maligning India Abroad

LATEST NEWS

Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (3.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS