Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

In a shocking case, a murder has been reported in the wake of an alleged love triangle incident in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli area. The main accused Navi Mumbai police head constable, Bandu Bhise (49), and three of his associates were arrested for allegedly killing his friend who started courting a woman he was in an illicit relationship with.

He further exacerbated the crime by attempting to destroy evidence and burning the body in a well.

According to media reports, after allegedly strangling the friend to death with the help of three aides in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli, the accused drove 190km in his car to a Satara village, set the body of the victim on fire, and dumped it in a farm’s well. As the autopsy report indicated death by strangulation, a murder case was lodged.

Two of his accomplices were nabbed in Pune and the third in Satara’s Phaltan.

The constable Bhise who was married, was attached to Rabale MIDC police station.

Police recovered a partially burned body from a well near Sukhed, a village in Satara. Based on technical investigation and evidence, the accused constable was arrested.

According to Satara SP Tushar Doshi, the crime came to light on February 6 when a local farmer discovered a partially burnt body with hands and legs tied inside a well near Chopade Vasti in Sukhed village of Khandala taluka.

“The team analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas and entry-exit routes after the farm owner stated that the well was empty a day prior. This confirmed that the body had been dumped during the night. Even before the family realised he was missing and could file a complaint, we had found the body and initiated the investigation,” said SP Doshi to the media.

Police traced the vehicle registered in the name of the constable

Analysis of CCTV footage of vehicular movement led police to a car registered in Bhise’s name. He was traced to Kalamboli and taken into custody with the assistance of local police. During interrogation, Bhise allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police said Bhise lured Bobade to Kalamboli for a meeting, where he had also called the three co-accused. After consuming alcohol, the victim was allegedly taken to a pre-decided location where he was tied with ropes and strangled inside the car. The accused then transported the body to Satara, seating it in the rear passenger seat between two of them.

Bhise was allegedly aware of the well as he had seen it during his travels to his hometown.

Bhise told police that he and his aides called Bobade for a meeting to resolve their dispute over dating the same woman. But when Bobade arrived, the four allegedly strangled him to death with a rope inside Bhise’s car and drove to Sukhed village in the hopes of throwing police off their scent. At the village, they set the body on fire and dumped it in a farm’s well.

Based on Bhise’s disclosure, police arrested one accused from Sakharwadi in Phaltan taluka and two others from Pune.

