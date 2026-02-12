LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

In a shocking case, a murder has been reported in the wake of an alleged love triangle incident in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli area. The main accused Navi Mumbai police head constable, Bandu Bhise (49), and three of his associates were arrested for allegedly killing his friend who started courting a woman he was in an illicit relationship with.

Murder in Navi Mumbai
Murder in Navi Mumbai

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 12, 2026 18:42:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

In a shocking case, a murder has been reported in the wake of an alleged love triangle incident in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli area. The main accused Navi Mumbai police head constable, Bandu Bhise (49), and three of his associates were arrested for allegedly killing his friend who started courting a woman he was in an illicit relationship with. 

He further exacerbated the crime by attempting to destroy evidence and burning the body in a well.

According to media reports, after allegedly strangling the friend to death with the help of three aides in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli, the accused drove 190km in his car to a Satara village, set the body of the victim on fire, and dumped it in a farm’s well. As the autopsy report indicated death by strangulation, a murder case was lodged.

You Might Be Interested In

Two of his accomplices were nabbed in Pune and the third in Satara’s Phaltan.

The constable Bhise who was married, was attached to Rabale MIDC police station.  

Police recovered a partially burned body from a well near Sukhed, a village in Satara. Based on technical investigation and evidence, the accused constable was arrested.

According to Satara SP Tushar Doshi, the crime came to light on February 6 when a local farmer discovered a partially burnt body with hands and legs tied inside a well near Chopade Vasti in Sukhed village of Khandala taluka.

“The team analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas and entry-exit routes after the farm owner stated that the well was empty a day prior. This confirmed that the body had been dumped during the night. Even before the family realised he was missing and could file a complaint, we had found the body and initiated the investigation,” said SP Doshi to the media.

Police traced the vehicle registered in the name of the constable

Analysis of CCTV footage of vehicular movement led police to a car registered in Bhise’s name. He was traced to Kalamboli and taken into custody with the assistance of local police. During interrogation, Bhise allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police said Bhise lured Bobade to Kalamboli for a meeting, where he had also called the three co-accused. After consuming alcohol, the victim was allegedly taken to a pre-decided location where he was tied with ropes and strangled inside the car. The accused then transported the body to Satara, seating it in the rear passenger seat between two of them.

Bhise was allegedly aware of the well as he had seen it during his travels to his hometown. 

Bhise told police that he and his aides called Bobade for a meeting to resolve their dispute over dating the same woman. But when Bobade arrived, the four allegedly strangled him to death with a rope inside Bhise’s car and drove to Sukhed village in the hopes of throwing police off their scent. At the village, they set the body on fire and dumped it in a farm’s well.

Based on Bhise’s disclosure, police arrested one accused from Sakharwadi in Phaltan taluka and two others from Pune. 

Also Read: Who Was Jaahnavi Kandula? Family Of Indian Student Killed By Speeding US Police Officer’s Vehicle Gets Rs 265 Crore Settlement

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 6:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: maharashtramurdernavi mumbaiPolice constableSatara

RELATED News

Will Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron’s Son Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Just Hours After His Arrest Amid Flip-Flops In Case

Centre Clears Mega Defence Deal: 114 Rafale Jets For IAF, 6 P-8I Aircraft For Navy

‘If He Is Not Willing…’ Delhi High Court Asks MEA To Arrange Legal Aid For Detained Vikrant Jaitly In UAE, Seeks His Consent To Meet Sister Celina Jaitly

Who Was Jaahnavi Kandula? Family Of Indian Student Killed By Speeding US Police Officer’s Vehicle Gets Rs 265 Crore Settlement

LATEST NEWS

Ahead Of India-Pakistan Showdown, Ahmed Shehzad Cries On Live TV: ‘My Son Wanted Me To Play’, Leaves Set In Tears After PSL Rejection

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Pakistan Clash in Colombo; Suryakumar Yadav Shares Big Health Update

Back in India, Virat Kohli Shares A Hilarious Moment With Fans: ‘Kaun Kaun Hai Photo Waala?’ – Video Goes Viral

Italy Thrash Nepal by 10 Wickets to Notch up First T20 World Cup Win

‘Bahut Hi Pyara Baccha Hai’: Sunny Deol Defends His Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Over Trolling, Says, ‘Don’t Take Social Media Seriously…’

Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

‘Is This Really Happening?’ Viral Video Shows Cigarettes And Bidis Passed Around Like Appetisers At Wedding, Leaves Internet Stunned – Watch

‘Total Neglect’: Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says ‘Intervention Is Necessary’

Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married
Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married
Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married
Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

QUICK LINKS