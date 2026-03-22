LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
Home > India News > LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

A cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, United States, has arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru.

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply. Photo: X
LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 22, 2026 10:49:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

A cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, United States, has arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru.

On Friday, the Shipping Ministry informed that New Mangalore Port has waived cargo-related charges for crude oil and LPG from March 14 to 31. It also said that there is no congestion reported at any port.

In an interministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, also said all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the West Asia conflict.

You Might Be Interested In



“There has been no report of any maritime incident in the last 24 hours. All our 22 ships and 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and we are continuously monitoring them… There is no congestion in any port…New Mangalore Port has issued a circular for waiver of all cargo-related charges for crude and LPG, which is valid from 14 March to 31 March,” the Shipping Ministry official said.

LPG Panic Booking Drops to 55 Lakh

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that panic booking of LPG cylinders has declined significantly, with only 55 lakh bookings reported on Thursday.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing today, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted an improvement in the LPG crisis, saying, “There is no panic booking now. Only 55 lakh LPG booking reported yesterday.”

Reassuring consumers, Sharma also said that there is no shortage of supply across the country. “There is adequate stock available, no outlets are dry out,” she stated.

However, she acknowledged that concerns remain.

LPG Carriers Cross Strait of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Crisis

On Wednesday, the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, successfully arrived at Adani Ports Mundra in Gujarat, marking a significant addition to the nation’s energy imports. Earlier, the two Indian-flagged LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving in India on March 16 and 17. MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi – carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG – crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday (March 13, 2026).

This comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its 4th week, with trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz hampered.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gas cylinder priceLPG cargo ship IndiaLPG carriers IndiaLPG prices in IndiaNew Mangalore Port LPGoil tanker India newsTexas LPG cargo IndiaUS LPG shipment India

RELATED News

Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

Delhi Weather Today: Foggy Saturday Brings January-Like Chill In March; Another Rain Spell Expected On 23rd

Govt Boosts LPG Supply: States To Receive 50% Of Pre-Crisis Gas, Additional 20% Allocation From March 23

Who Is M.K. Stalin? DMK Patriarch, Karunanidhi’s Political Heir, And Incumbent CM Faces Crucial Electoral Test Against NDA And TVK In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

LATEST NEWS

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH

Horoscope Today, 22 March 2026: Expert Astrological Predictions for Love, Money, Career & Health for All Zodiac Signs | Daily Astrology Update

Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know

IPL 2026: Captain Ishan Kishan Gets ‘Fiery’ Send-Off From SRH Teammate in Practice Match — WATCH

Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

NZ vs SA 4th T20I Predicted XI, Wellington’s Pitch Report: How To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live In India?

‘If Iran Doesn’t…’: Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iranian Power Plants Be Hit Over Strait of Hormuz Crisis, Gives Tehran 48 Hours Ultimatum

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 22: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31
LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31
LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31
LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

QUICK LINKS