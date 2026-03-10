LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan crude oil prices donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

LPG Cylinder Crisis: The Central government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for households across India. Refineries have been ordered to maximise LPG output and divert key hydrocarbon streams exclusively to state-run oil marketing companies.

ntre invokes Essential Commodities Act, directs refineries to boost LPG output. Photo: ANI.
ntre invokes Essential Commodities Act, directs refineries to boost LPG output. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 10, 2026 11:51:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

LPG Cylinder: The Central government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas across India. In a late-evening directive issued on Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas ordered refineries and petrochemical units to maximise the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool.

Refineries Asked To Divert Key Hydrocarbon Streams

Under the order, refiners have been directed to channel the entire output of C3 and C4 hydrocarbon streams, including propane, butane, propylene and butenes, towards LPG production.

These streams must be supplied exclusively to the country’s three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs): Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. Together, these companies handle nearly the entire distribution of domestic LPG in India.

You Might Be Interested In

The ministry has also barred refineries and petrochemical complexes from diverting these hydrocarbon streams for petrochemical production or other downstream uses. The move is aimed at prioritising LPG availability for households.

LPG Supply To Be Reserved For Domestic Consumers

In its order, the ministry emphasised that LPG is an essential domestic fuel widely used by households across the country and that ensuring uninterrupted supply is necessary in the public interest.

Oil marketing companies have also been instructed to ensure that LPG sourced under this arrangement is supplied only to domestic consumers.

The directive replaces an earlier order issued on March 5 and will remain in effect until further notice, the ministry said.

Hotel Associations Report Commercial LPG Shortages

The development comes as several hotel associations across India reported shortages of commercial LPG cylinders. The shortages surfaced only days after the prices of both commercial and domestic gas cylinders were increased nationwide.

Hotel associations in Bengaluru and Chennai flagged supply disruptions, warning that restaurants in their respective cities could be forced to halt operations on Tuesday, March 10, if LPG supplies were not restored.

The Chennai Hotels Association and the Bangalore Hotels Association on Monday said commercial LPG supply to restaurants in both cities had been severely affected.

The association also warned that any disruption in hotel operations could impact common people, students and medical professionals who rely on restaurants for daily meals.

Restaurant Industry Seeks Government Intervention Over LPG Cylinder Crisis, Shortage Reports From Gurugram And Mumbai

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has also urged the government to intervene, cautioning that prolonged supply disruptions could have serious consequences for the industry.

Apart from Bengaluru and Chennai, restaurants in Gurugram and Mumbai have also reported shortages of commercial LPG cylinders. Some establishments are already exploring alternative arrangements to sustain operations.

Global Oil Tensions Add To LPG Supply Concerns

The situation comes amid a rise in global oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, which has fuelled unrest across the Middle East.

Concerns have also intensified after Iran targeted the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply is transported. Any disruption in this shipping lane could trigger further spikes in energy prices.

Also Read: LPG Crisis In India? Mumbai, Bengaluru Restaurants Warn Of Shutdown In 48 Hours, Government Responds, Asks Refineries To…

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crude oil priceshome-hero-pos-5Iran US WarLPGLPG PriceMiddle East War

RELATED News

India Raises LPG Booking Gap To 25 Days Amid Hoarding Fears And Middle East War Tensions, Black Market Rates Touch Rs.1500

Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Interim Bail From Delhi Court To Attend Brother’s Wedding , What Happens Next?

Who Is Ganesh Kumar? Kerala Minister’s Wife Catches Him In A ‘Very Bad Situation’ In Bedroom Scandal, Accuses Him Of Cheating, Tracking Her Phone

Bengaluru Horror: Man, 32, Arrested After Setting His Partner And Her Parents On Fire Following Her Refusal To Give Him Two-Wheeler

Hathras Horror: Two Boys Aged 10 and 12 Rape 9-Year-Old Class 4 Girl After Luring With Promise of Berries, Victim Later Informed Family

LATEST NEWS

Signal, WhatsApp Under Attack: Russian Hackers Target Officials, Journalists Worldwide – Are Indian Accounts At Risk? Know How To Stay Safe

Sudesh Bhosle’s Mega Musical Night in Patna on May 3, More than 5000 audience members to enjoy a melodious evening of music

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Bring In Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach Ahead Of New Season

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

Shashi Tharoor Reveals ‘Birthday Call’ From T20 World Cup Winner Sanju Samson, Wishes Him Luck For IPL 2026

Where Is David Barnea Now? Head Of Mossad At Center Of Viral Claims About Iran Targeting Him Alongside Benjamin Netanyahu’s Brother And Itamar Ben-Gvir

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

WBJEE 2026 Application Form Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Key Details And How To Apply

‘We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

Will There Be A Victory Parade For India After The T20 World Cup 2026 Win? Fans Speculate As Players Head Home

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War
LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War
LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War
LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

QUICK LINKS