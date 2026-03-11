LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > India > LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

A nationwide LPG cylinder shortage linked to the Middle East conflict is disrupting restaurant operations in India, forcing thousands of eateries to shut down or operate at reduced capacity while threatening food delivery services.

LPG gas crunch likely to affect the operations of Zomato, Swiggy (Image: ANI)
LPG gas crunch likely to affect the operations of Zomato, Swiggy (Image: ANI)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 11, 2026 15:00:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

LPG Crisis: The Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG cylinder shortage due to the war in the Middle East has severely impacted the operations of restaurants and hotels across the country as thousands of eateries reported a fuel supply gap.

According to a report, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has reached out to the government raising concerns about a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

The association has reportedly sought clarity on the sustained supply.

You Might Be Interested In

The restaurants have also started looking for alternatives like electricity-based induction cooking, said NRAI president and Wow Momo founder Sagar Daryani. However, he warned that this might not work for all.

Over 10,000 Eateries Affected In Pune Alone

As of Tuesday evening, about 10,000 eateries including cloud kitchens and quick service delivery eateries have shut down operations or are now working at half capacity, said Saili Jahagirdar, Pune chapter head of NRAI as per a report by ET Tech.

Zomato, Swiggy To Take Hit

Amid the production shortage induced by the LPG gas supply crunch, the online food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy are also expected to take a hit, said a senior executive of a food delivery service.

“Bengaluru and Pune are the worst affected as of now (around Tuesday noon). Restaurants are running out of gas. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata are relatively better for now but may deteriorate in a day or two,” the executive warned.

Food Delivery System At Risk

Hotel associations in Bengaluru and Chennai have reportedly put out notices saying that thousands of restaurants have been forced to shut down amid the prevailing gas crunch.

“I have already shut down one of our outlets in Pune and can operate the other only until tomorrow’s first half,” said Jahagirdar, who also owns Zillionth Bistro.

“Our vendors are not taking orders, and our staff will be affected if things don’t normalise soon,” he added.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List

From LPG, PNG In Kitchens To CNG, LNG In Transport And Industry – A Complete Guide To India’s Gas-Based Energy System

Harish Rana Passive Euthanasia Case: Supreme Court Allows Withdrawal Of Life Support After 13 Years In Coma, Big Right To Die Ruling

Brain Dead Woman ‘Comes Back To Life’ After Ambulance Hits Pothole On Highway In UP, Family Cancels Last Rites, Doctors Stunned By Miracle

Who Was Delhi YouTuber Pushpendra? Fashion Star With 3.5 Lakh Followers Found Dead In DDA Plot; Cause Of Death Under Investigation

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

IPL 2026: ‘Rajasthan Royals Had A Long-Term Vision For Him’ – Riyan Parag’s Father Parag Das On Captaincy Call

From Palm Jumeirah Fires To DXB Airport Drone & Missile Strikes: Dubai Faces Its Biggest Security Test In Years – Is the City’s Reputation As A Safe, Opulent Travel Hub At Risk?

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 405 Vacancies Announced, Applications Open Till March 26

UK 07 Rider Family Feud: YouTuber’s Manager Responds To Shocking Claims Made By His Brother Kalam Ink, Stresses Pregnancy Of Anurag Dhobal’s Wife Is Priority: ‘We Will Not…’

Internet Loses Calm After Mysterious 12-Foot Sculpture Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Mimicking Titanic Pose Appears In Washington: ‘It’d Be Funnier If They Had No Pants On…’

Why Startups and Micro Businesses Prefer Mudra Loans in 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: President’s Son Breaks Silence As War Reports Trigger Speculation Over Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Condition, Says ‘He Is…..’

Mercedes-Benz Launches VLE 300: Advanced Digital Tech, Limousine Comfort And 700Km Range—Check All Details And Specs

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?
LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?
LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?
LPG Crisis: After Thousands Of Restaurants, Hotels Forced To Shut Down, Will Gas Cylinder Crunch Impact Zomato And Swiggy Food Deliveries?

QUICK LINKS