LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand

LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand

Delhi Police busted an international cyber extortion racket run from Thailand by three men, including an LSE graduate, who posed as a gangster and threatened a businessman for crypto payments. They were tracked via digital trails and arrested in India.

Delhi Police busts Thailand-based cyber extortion racket
Delhi Police busts Thailand-based cyber extortion racket

Published By: Simran Babbar
Published: August 17, 2025 14:57:00 IST

The Delhi police has busted an international cyber extortion racket from Thailand which was run by three accused—Sumit (42), Prince (35), and Nitish (31)—who posed as a notorious gangster and threatened a Delhi-based businessman over WhatsApp, demanding cryptocurrency payments. 

Police investigation revealed that one of the accused is a graduate from the London School of Economics. 

How did the matter came to light?

As per the police, The victim, who is a businessman approached Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road police station after receiving a threat call from a Thailand-based number. The accused have used a well-known gangster’s name to instil fear, and demanded money through a crypto QR code to receive payment in cryptocurrency and warned of dire consequences, including harm to his children—if he refused.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said, “A case under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. Based on the severity of the case, two separate teams from DBG Road Police Station and the Cyber Police Station (Central District) were formed to launch an investigation. Through an Advance cyber analysis, the origin of the WhatsApp call & crypto trail all the way from Thailand was tracked. The three accused have been arrested. The accused thought that operating from abroad would not let them get caught but our teams tracked their digital trails.”

The joint team, thereafter used advanced cyber tools to track the origin of the Whatsapp call & the QR code. The previous cypto-transaction were analysed using advanced cyber tools in co-ordination with i4C, MHA, the suspects were successfully tracked down in Thailand, where they had fled to evade detection. Once the suspects landed back in India, the trio was immediately apprehended. Two mobile phones used to generate crypto QR code & to make the international Whatsapp call also recovered from their possession. 

During the course of interrogation, the accused persons revealed that all three of them were heavily debt-ridden, and to pay off their debts, they thought of an “easy way” out and they chose this extortion plot. One of the accused, Sumit, who works as a in the jewellery business, was well acquainted with the complainant and his family. Police officials said that Nitish, an LSE postgraduate from Moti Nagar, was the mastermind behind the crypto transactions.

To instil fear, they used the name of a well-known gangster. All the three accused persons conspired their plot here in India and in an attempt to escape detection, the accused persons reached Thailand and purchased an international SIM card from Thailand and placed calls via WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted

Tags: Cyber Extortiondelhi policeLSE Graduate arrested

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand
LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand
LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand
LSE Graduate Among 3 Arrested By Delhi police For Cyber Extortion Run From Thailand

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?