Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl, from Lucknow was murdered after being lured by Anshu Gautam, who promised her marriage. After killing, her body was dumped on a railway track.

The victim, who hails from Narpat Kheda, Duda Colony, in the Para police station area, went missing from her home at around 7 pm on January 13. So far, police have arrested Anshu along with three other accused who were found in connection with the case.

What is the Lucknow girl murder case?

The case evolved when Anshu had befriended the girl on Instagram. He used to talk with her on a daily basis on mobile phone and social media. By alleging the case to the Lucknow police, Pinki, mother of the deceased, said that Anshu lured her away with the promise of marriage. When her daughter went missing, she contacted the family members of Anshu but didn’t get any help from them.

According to the police, a dispute broke out between the two, and the accused strangled her to death. To erase the identity of the girl and conceal the incident, the body was later dumped on the railway track. Subsequently, police registered a case and began an investigation based on the FIR reported by the victim’s mother and father, Rajkishore.

What did the officials say?

Under Inspector Suresh Singh, a police team was formed, underscoring the case as a serious matter. In a quick action, police arrested the other four accused, Ashish, Vaibhav, and Rishu, along with Anshu. During the probe, Anshu confessed that he and his accomplices had killed the girl by strangulating her and dumping her body on the railway track.

As per the NDTV report, Seeing the seriousness of the matter, police said legal action will be taken against the four accused. He further said the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been invoked in the matter. The four suspects are being questioned, and a strong charge sheet will be filed by connecting links, said an official.

