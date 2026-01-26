LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

To erase the identity of the victim and conceal the incident, the body was later dumped on the railway track by the accused.

Accused of lucknow girl murder case. (Photo: AI generated)
Accused of lucknow girl murder case. (Photo: AI generated)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 26, 2026 17:08:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl, from Lucknow was murdered after being lured by Anshu Gautam, who promised her marriage. After killing, her body was dumped on a railway track. 

You Might Be Interested In

The victim, who hails from Narpat Kheda, Duda Colony, in the Para police station area, went missing from her home at around 7 pm on January 13. So far, police have arrested Anshu along with three other accused who were found in connection with the case. 

What is the Lucknow girl murder case? 

The case evolved when Anshu had befriended the girl on Instagram. He used to talk with her on a daily basis on mobile phone and social media. By alleging the case to the Lucknow police, Pinki, mother of the deceased, said that Anshu lured her away with the promise of marriage. When her daughter went missing, she contacted the family members of Anshu but didn’t get any help from them. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to the police, a dispute broke out between the two, and the accused strangled her to death. To erase the identity of the girl and conceal the incident, the body was later dumped on the railway track. Subsequently, police registered a case and began an investigation based on the FIR reported by the victim’s mother and father, Rajkishore. 

What did the officials say?

Under Inspector Suresh Singh, a police team was formed, underscoring the case as a serious matter. In a quick action, police arrested the other four accused, Ashish, Vaibhav, and Rishu, along with Anshu. During the probe, Anshu confessed that he and his accomplices had killed the girl by strangulating her and dumping her body on the railway track. 

As per the NDTV report, Seeing the seriousness of the matter, police said legal action will be taken against the four accused. He further said the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been invoked in the matter. The four suspects are being questioned, and a strong charge sheet will be filed by connecting links, said an official. 

Read more: Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 5:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Instagram friendLucknow girl murder caseLucknow Horrorsocial media relationship

RELATED News

77th Republic Day | From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Will Non-Hindus Now Be Barred From Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple? BIG DECISION By BKTC

Republic Day Parade 2026: Operation Sindoor Takes Centre Stage At January 26 Grand Parade, Showcasing India’s Defence Strength

Republic Day 2026: From Russia To Australia, These Countries Extended Heartfelt Wishes To India

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Twist! BCB Brings Back Nazmul Islam Amid T20 World Cup Exit After First Removing Him Over Controversial Remarks, Protests From Cricketers

‘Take Care In God’s Home’: Who Was Prathamesh Kadam? Marathi Reel Star Famous For Mother-Son Reels Passes Away At 26, He Died Due To…

Volkswagen Unveils Tayron R-Line: Flagship SUV Features Matrix LED Headlamps And 15-Inch Infotainment Screen, Check 7-Seater SUV’s Price Here

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

BLF Chief Slams Balochistan Government For Enacting ‘Draconian’ Detention Law, Sparking Fresh Rights Outrage Across Province Amid Protests

Historic “Mother of All Deals”: EU-India Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Set for Signing

Jaya Bachchan Scolds Ministers To Their Face, Reveals Rajeev Shukla, Praises Her For Impeccable Attendance Record In Parliament: ‘Rekha Ji Used To Come Only…’

China Willing To Deepen Ties With Islamic Countries, Wang Yi Tells OIC Chief, What Is The Real Reason Behind The Move?

ISL 2025–26: Kerala Blasters Sign French Forward Kevin Yoke On Free Transfer

Union Budget 2026: Agriculture, Rural Development Set for Major Boost With ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Outlay

Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing
Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing
Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing
Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

QUICK LINKS