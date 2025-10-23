Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

Madhya Pradesh Carbide Gun Case: One of the firecracker instruments known as a carbide gun (a popular toy sold during Diwali) has been reported to render 14 children sightless and 122 children with severe eye injuries were hospitalised with such wounds in Madhya Pradesh.

It was reported that the kids had been playing with the carbide gun otherwise called the desi firecracker gun, around Diwali. The result is a violent blast by the gun constructed out of tin pipes and gunpowder that severely wounds the face and eyes.

As per a NDTV report more than 120 children were taken to hospitals in Madhya Pradesh in three days with severe injuries, of which 14 children lost their eyesight.

14 Children Lose Sight, 122 Injured After Playing With Carbide Gun

Vidisha is one of the most affected districts of MP, in which the local markets were found selling the alleged carbide guns even though the government had issued a ban on them on October 18.

One victim told NDTV that he had seen the videos on social media and had attempted to make the gun in the firecracker at home but that it exploded in his face resulting in the injury.

The other seven-year-old victim, who is in the process of healing in the hospital, claimed that after purchasing the homemade gun, it fired in front of her face and her eyes burnt to ashes.

Physicians in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior are already reporting the cases on the rise and they have alerted parents about the bombs. They say that these explosives can burn the retina and direct damages to the eyes. They warned that these guns are not toys but an improvised explosive device.

Deadly Diwali Trend

The cost of these guns ranges between 150 and 200 and they are sold in stores as toys. In other cases, children use plastic or tin pipes, put them stuff in them with gunpowder, calcium carbide and matchstick heads.

The report further said that they then light it and this causes a violent blast resulting to small debris and burning gas striking the eyes and face.

The police authorities report that these weapons are selling in the shops as mini cannons. The craze is also being fueled by social media with deadly reels and shorts marked as firecracker gun challenge.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage