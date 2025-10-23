LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

A banned Diwali toy called the “carbide gun” has caused severe injuries in Madhya Pradesh, leaving 14 children blind and 122 hospitalized. Despite government warnings, these makeshift firecracker guns continue to be sold, fueled by viral social media trends and unsafe homemade versions.

Madhya Pradesh Diwali accident carbide gun blast leaves 14 children blind and more than 120 injured explosions (PHOTO: X)
Madhya Pradesh Diwali accident carbide gun blast leaves 14 children blind and more than 120 injured explosions (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 23, 2025 16:16:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

Madhya Pradesh Carbide Gun Case: One of the firecracker instruments known as a carbide gun (a popular toy sold during Diwali) has been reported to render 14 children sightless and 122 children with severe eye injuries were hospitalised with such wounds in Madhya Pradesh.

It was reported that the kids had been playing with the carbide gun otherwise called the desi firecracker gun, around Diwali. The result is a violent blast by the gun constructed out of tin pipes and gunpowder that severely wounds the face and eyes.

As per a NDTV report more than 120 children were taken to hospitals in Madhya Pradesh in three days with severe injuries, of which 14 children lost their eyesight. 

14 Children Lose Sight, 122 Injured After Playing With Carbide Gun 

Vidisha is one of the most affected districts of MP, in which the local markets were found selling the alleged carbide guns even though the government had issued a ban on them on October 18.

One victim told NDTV that he had seen the videos on social media and had attempted to make the gun in the firecracker at home but that it exploded in his face resulting in the injury.

The other seven-year-old victim, who is in the process of healing in the hospital, claimed that after purchasing the homemade gun, it fired in front of her face and her eyes burnt to ashes.

Physicians in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior are already reporting the cases on the rise and they have alerted parents about the bombs. They say that these explosives can burn the retina and direct damages to the eyes. They warned that these guns are not toys but an improvised explosive device.

Deadly Diwali Trend

The cost of these guns ranges between 150 and 200 and they are sold in stores as toys. In other cases, children use plastic or tin pipes, put them stuff in them with gunpowder, calcium carbide and matchstick heads.

The report further said that they then light it and this causes a violent blast resulting to small debris and burning gas striking the eyes and face.

The police authorities report that these weapons are selling in the shops as mini cannons. The craze is also being fueled by social media with deadly reels and shorts marked as firecracker gun challenge. 

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Carbide GunsDiwali 2025home-hero-pos-9latest india newsmadhya pradesh

RELATED News

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Others Approach Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

Deadly Reel: Teen Dies After Being Run Over By Train While Filming Reel On Railway Track In Odisha

‘Mai SDM Hoon Yaha Ka Beh***d? Rajasthan SDM Slaps Petrol Pump Staff Over CNG Queue In Viral Video – Watch

Shashi Tharoor’s Post On Team India Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Amused, Here’s What He Said

LATEST NEWS

IBM shares fall as cloud slowdown triggers investor anxiety

Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

UPDATE 1-Lazard's third-quarter profit rises on resurgence in dealmaking

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

FRENCH CIVIL COURT: TOTALENERGIES COULD BE FINED 10 THOUSAND EUROS PER DAY FOR EACH DAY IT DOES NOT REMOVE SUCH STATEMENTS, FOR 180 DAYS MAXIMUM

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

QUICK LINKS