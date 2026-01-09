LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news Anupam Kher Claudia Sheinbaum engineer donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei AP Dhillon concert latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Makar Sankranti 2026: With Makar Sankranti approaching, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 150 special trains to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival season. The move aims to ease congestion and ensure smoother travel across key routes.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details (Picture Credits: X)
Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 9, 2026 10:36:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Trains: With Makar Sankranti approaching, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 150 special trains to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival season. The move aims to ease congestion and ensure smoother travel across key routes. South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar said the decision was taken in response to heavy demand, particularly on routes connecting Hyderabad with Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

You Might Be Interested In

Additional Trains For Coastal Andhra Routes

Addressing the increased passenger load, SCR has also planned extra services from Narsapuram, Kakinada, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam. According to railway officials, these routes witness a sharp rise in travel during Sankranti as people return to their hometowns.

Apart from the special services, over 600 regular trains will continue to operate during the festive period, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to North, East, and South India.

You Might Be Interested In

Heavy Rush Expected At Secunderabad Station

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys carefully, as Secunderabad Railway Station is expected to see exceptionally high footfall. The station is currently undergoing redevelopment work, which may cause temporary inconvenience during peak hours.

To manage crowd pressure, several trains have been diverted to alternative terminals such as Charlapalli, Kacheguda, and Lingampalli.

Train Halts Revised To Ease City-Wide Access

Railway officials said additional halts have been provided at stations serving Hyderabad’s western and high-tech corridors to improve accessibility. Some trains originating from Coastal Andhra Pradesh will now stop at Charlapalli, Begumpet, Secunderabad, and Lingampalli, allowing passengers to board from stations closer to their homes.

Additionally, 16 regular Mail and Express trains have been temporarily suspended to facilitate smoother operations during the festival rush.

About Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti marks the sun’s transition into Capricorn (Uttarayana) and is one of India’s most significant harvest festivals. While it is traditionally celebrated on January 14, several regions observe the festival on January 15.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check train schedules and boarding stations in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience during the festive travel season.

ALSO READ: US Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory On B1, B2 Visas For Indians: Follow the Rules Or Will Be ‘Permanently Banned If…’

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Andhra PradeshFestival RushHyderabad RoutesMakar Sankranti 2026South Central RailwaySpecial Trainstelangana

RELATED News

Cross-Border Mystery: How Did A Red Balloon With ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Message Reach Jammu? Authorities Suspect It Originated From..

How A Covid-Era Food Kit Scheme And Fake Bills Triggered Rajasthan’s Rs 2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam: A Look Inside

Coal Smuggling Probe: ED Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Forcibly Removed Key Evidence’ During Raid At I-PAC Director’s Residence

From Girgaon to Glass Towers: A Deep Dive Into Mumbai’s Changing Demographics, How Urban Transformation Impacted The Marathi Manoos

Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

LATEST NEWS

Shilpa’s Body-Baring Boldness: Fitness Queen’s Hottest Flex

SNAP Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Check Latest Official Updates at snaptest.org

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Rohit Sharma Beams After Jay Shah Calls Him ‘India Captain’ Despite Shubman Gill Taking Over, Priceless Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Oscars 2025: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ And Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ Join Eligible Films For BEST PICTURE Race

Is Trump About To Attack Mexico? US President Vows Strikes On Drug Cartels, ‘Going To Start Now Hitting Land’

From AI To Brooms: Who Is Mukesh Mandal, The Indian Engineer Now Earning ₹1 Lakh A Month Sweeping Streets In Russia?

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details
Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details
Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details
Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

QUICK LINKS