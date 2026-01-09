Makar Sankranti 2026: Indian Railways To Operate 150 Special Trains For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | Check Out Routes Details

Trains: With Makar Sankranti approaching, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 150 special trains to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival season. The move aims to ease congestion and ensure smoother travel across key routes. South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar said the decision was taken in response to heavy demand, particularly on routes connecting Hyderabad with Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Additional Trains For Coastal Andhra Routes

Addressing the increased passenger load, SCR has also planned extra services from Narsapuram, Kakinada, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam. According to railway officials, these routes witness a sharp rise in travel during Sankranti as people return to their hometowns.

Apart from the special services, over 600 regular trains will continue to operate during the festive period, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to North, East, and South India.

Heavy Rush Expected At Secunderabad Station

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys carefully, as Secunderabad Railway Station is expected to see exceptionally high footfall. The station is currently undergoing redevelopment work, which may cause temporary inconvenience during peak hours.

To manage crowd pressure, several trains have been diverted to alternative terminals such as Charlapalli, Kacheguda, and Lingampalli.

Train Halts Revised To Ease City-Wide Access

Railway officials said additional halts have been provided at stations serving Hyderabad’s western and high-tech corridors to improve accessibility. Some trains originating from Coastal Andhra Pradesh will now stop at Charlapalli, Begumpet, Secunderabad, and Lingampalli, allowing passengers to board from stations closer to their homes.

Additionally, 16 regular Mail and Express trains have been temporarily suspended to facilitate smoother operations during the festival rush.

About Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti marks the sun’s transition into Capricorn (Uttarayana) and is one of India’s most significant harvest festivals. While it is traditionally celebrated on January 14, several regions observe the festival on January 15.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check train schedules and boarding stations in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience during the festive travel season.

