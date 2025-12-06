‘Maligning Hindu Way Of Life’: PM Modi Rejects ‘Hindu Rate Of Growth’ Label, Sets 10-Year Deadline To End Colonial Mindset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a 10-year mission to rid India of the “colonial mindset” that has persisted since British rule. Speaking at a Media Leadership Summit, Modi highlighted 2035 as a symbolic target, the 200th anniversary of Macaulay’s education policy to overcome the “mindset of slavery” instilled during colonial times.

10-Year Vision to Overcome Colonial Mindset

“We have to make the country rid of the colonial mindset from every corner. I want to take the citizens forward with the vision for the next 10 years,” Modi said. He emphasized that even after 79 years of independence, India is still striving to free itself from the remnants of colonial thinking. According to the Prime Minister, the objective is not only economic or political but also cultural and mental, encouraging citizens to reclaim self-confidence and national pride.

Rejecting the ‘Hindu Rate of Growth’ Label

PM Modi also took aim at the controversial term ‘Hindu rate of growth’, calling it an attempt to malign India’s cultural and economic legacy. “Linking a country’s economic performance to the faith of its people was no coincidence,” Modi said. He recalled that decades ago, India struggled to achieve a growth rate of two to three percent, yet this was unfairly attributed to its Hindu-majority population. By rejecting this label, the Prime Minister aimed to underline that India’s economic growth and cultural identity should not be politicized or misrepresented.

Strengthening Citizen Trust

Highlighting the importance of trust between citizens and government, Modi cited unclaimed funds worth over ₹1 lakh crore lying in banks, insurance companies, and dividend accounts. “This is not just about returning assets; it is about trust,” he said. Around 500 districts have held identification camps so far, returning thousands of crores to rightful owners. The Prime Minister stressed that this effort reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and citizens’ welfare.

India as a Global Growth Engine

Amid global uncertainties, Modi said India stands out as a pillar of trust and a bridge builder. He highlighted progress in smaller cities, where MSMEs are flourishing, farmers are connecting globally, and Indian women are establishing their presence worldwide. He noted that while the world faces crises like financial instability and pandemics, India continues to demonstrate resilience and steady growth, strengthening its image as a reliable global partner.

Breaking the Colonial Governance Mindset

The Prime Minister also critiqued previous governments for lacking faith in citizens. “Earlier, citizens had to get their own documents attested by government officials. Our government broke that way of working. Today, a citizen’s self-attested document is enough to prove authenticity,” Modi said. He added that reforms are now proactive, consistent, and nation-first, rather than reactive measures designed to score political points.

With this 10-year roadmap, PM Modi aims to not only free India from colonial influence but also reinforce citizen trust, economic growth, and cultural pride. The Prime Minister’s vision emphasizes that the fight against the “colonial mindset” is as much about mental liberation as it is about infrastructure, governance, and global positioning.

