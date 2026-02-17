LIVE TV
Home > India > Mass Cheating Reported in Maharashtra’s Beed During Class 12 Exam; 5 Teachers Suspended

Five teachers have been suspended after they were allegedly caught helping students engage in large-scale cheating during an Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination at a centre in Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said on Tuesday.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 17, 2026 15:43:14 IST

Five teachers have been suspended after they were allegedly caught helping students engage in large-scale cheating during an Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination at a centre in Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said on Tuesday.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 17 teachers after a drone camera uncovered widespread cheating on February 10, on the opening day of the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at Centre 224 in Chousala.

Beed Collector orders strict action against perpetrators

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson ordered strict action against those responsible for the lapse after learning about the incident.

The Education Department has subsequently directed the concerned institutions to suspend the implicated staff. 

Drone-mounted surveillance cameras used by authorities reportedly recorded supervisors in 16 examination halls who not only failed to stop cheating but were also allegedly assisting students in doing so openly.

The official stated that five teachers from Bhalchandra Vidyalaya in Limbaganesh have been suspended over the malpractice, while 12 teachers from three other schools and junior colleges are under investigation and could also face suspension as the inquiry expands.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at Neknoor police station against the teachers, including the chief conductor of the examination centre, and charges were invoked under the Maharashtra Universities, Boards and Other Specified Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:43 PM IST
Tags: beedclass 12Limbaganeshmaharashtrastudents

