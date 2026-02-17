Mass Cheating Reported in Maharashtra’s Beed During Class 12 Exam; 5 Teachers Suspended

Five teachers have been suspended after they were allegedly caught helping students engage in large-scale cheating during an Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination at a centre in Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said on Tuesday.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 17 teachers after a drone camera uncovered widespread cheating on February 10, on the opening day of the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at Centre 224 in Chousala.

Beed Collector orders strict action against perpetrators

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson ordered strict action against those responsible for the lapse after learning about the incident.

The Education Department has subsequently directed the concerned institutions to suspend the implicated staff.