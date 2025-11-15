LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya Blast Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

A loud blast-like noise was heard in Srinagar’s Rawalpora area on Saturday, leading the Fire and Emergency Services Department to send several fire tenders to the spot, according to sources. Officials have not released an official statement so far.

Blast In Srinagar | Pic Credit: X
Blast In Srinagar | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 15, 2025 01:20:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

A powerful blast rocked South Srinagar late in the night and hit the Nowgam police station complex around 11:20 pm. The explosion sent a loud shock across nearby neighbourhoods and lit up the area with a sudden burst of flames. A large fire broke out inside the compound soon after the explosion and covered the surroundings with thick smoke.

Residents reported that the flames rose sharply over the building. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and started controlling the fire while police officers secured the area. Officials began checking the extent of damage inside the station after the blast.

The Nowgam police station has been handling a sensitive inter-state terror module case connected to the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery. The police registered the first FIR of this investigation at this station, and teams regularly inspected seized material linked to the probe.

The explosion caused heavy damage inside the compound, and parts of the building suffered major destruction. Several sections burned due to the intense flames that followed the blast. Officials entered the damaged areas to check structural safety. The investigation teams reviewed the affected rooms and continued collecting details needed for a complete damage report.

Seized Ammonium Nitrate Detonates During Inspection Inside Station

The explosion occurred while the police personnel, the FSL team and the Tehsildar inspected confiscated ammonium nitrate linked to the Faridabad recovery in the Delhi blast case. The team checked the seized material during the late-night inspection and began sampling inside the police station.

The ammonium nitrate detonated during the procedure and caused a strong blast that damaged several parts of the building. The fire spread quickly as the material ignited, and the shock shook nearby areas.

Firefighters moved in to stop the blaze while officers cleared the surroundings. More details on the inspection process are still awaited.

Eyewitness Footage Shows Flames; Casualties Feared After Midnight Blast

Eyewitnesses said the blast tore through the station between Friday night and early Saturday, and CCTV clips showed smoke and flames rising sharply after the explosion.

Authorities fear casualties, but they have not released any confirmed numbers yet. Rescue teams searched the damaged rooms while medical units prepared to receive possible victims. Police officers blocked entry points around the station to control movement and protect the investigation. Firefighters continued cooling operations to prevent further spread. 

Officials are collecting statements from those present during the inspection, and a detailed briefing is expected after the assessment of the entire station.

Must Read: Jan Suraaj Candidate Chandrashekhar Singh Dies Of Heart Attack On Bihar Results Day, Lost From Tarari

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 12:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blastdelhi blasthome-hero-pos-3Srinagar Blast

RELATED News

Where Is Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Achieving ONLY 6 Seats In Bihar?

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

‘Ganga Flows From Bihar To Bengal’: PM Modi Warns Mamata Sarkar In Bengal During NDA Victory Address

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

LATEST NEWS

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

How Exit Polls Fared In Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar Stuns With Historic Mandate, NDA’s Unstoppable Wave Crushes Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

‘Katta Sarkar Will Never Return’: PM Modi Attacks RJD As Mahagathbandhan Sinks In Bihar

Gamcha Movement In Bihar! PM Modi Makes Grand Entry At Party HQ Waving Gamcha, Watch

‘Haa Hum Bihari Hai Ji, Thore Sanskari Hai Ji…’: Manoj Tiwari Sings At The Party Headquarters, Watch

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

“Rahul Gandhi set new record of 95 electoral defeats, PM Modi’s magic worked again”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia As NDA Landslide Victory

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors
Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors
Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors
Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

QUICK LINKS