Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

A powerful blast rocked South Srinagar late in the night and hit the Nowgam police station complex around 11:20 pm. The explosion sent a loud shock across nearby neighbourhoods and lit up the area with a sudden burst of flames. A large fire broke out inside the compound soon after the explosion and covered the surroundings with thick smoke.

Residents reported that the flames rose sharply over the building. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and started controlling the fire while police officers secured the area. Officials began checking the extent of damage inside the station after the blast.

The Nowgam police station has been handling a sensitive inter-state terror module case connected to the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery. The police registered the first FIR of this investigation at this station, and teams regularly inspected seized material linked to the probe.

The explosion caused heavy damage inside the compound, and parts of the building suffered major destruction. Several sections burned due to the intense flames that followed the blast. Officials entered the damaged areas to check structural safety. The investigation teams reviewed the affected rooms and continued collecting details needed for a complete damage report.

Seized Ammonium Nitrate Detonates During Inspection Inside Station

The explosion occurred while the police personnel, the FSL team and the Tehsildar inspected confiscated ammonium nitrate linked to the Faridabad recovery in the Delhi blast case. The team checked the seized material during the late-night inspection and began sampling inside the police station.

The ammonium nitrate detonated during the procedure and caused a strong blast that damaged several parts of the building. The fire spread quickly as the material ignited, and the shock shook nearby areas.

Firefighters moved in to stop the blaze while officers cleared the surroundings. More details on the inspection process are still awaited.

Eyewitness Footage Shows Flames; Casualties Feared After Midnight Blast

Eyewitnesses said the blast tore through the station between Friday night and early Saturday, and CCTV clips showed smoke and flames rising sharply after the explosion.

Authorities fear casualties, but they have not released any confirmed numbers yet. Rescue teams searched the damaged rooms while medical units prepared to receive possible victims. Police officers blocked entry points around the station to control movement and protect the investigation. Firefighters continued cooling operations to prevent further spread.

Officials are collecting statements from those present during the inspection, and a detailed briefing is expected after the assessment of the entire station.

