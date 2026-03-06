Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

The fans observed these siblings as they cooked their way through challenging opponents who tried to stop them from reaching victory, which demonstrated that their partnership led to their success. The secret ingredient which leads to their success consists of three elements: brotherly banter, perfect seasoning, and sheer talent. The Gandhe brothers established their place in MasterChef history while the culinary world continues to buzz about their achievement.

History reached a new milestone on March 6, 2026, when Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, who people recognize as the Gandhe brothers, achieved their culinary victory in MasterChef India. The duo became the first pair to win the competition because they used the new duo format introduced during this season.

Who Are The Gandhe Brothers? The Winners Of MasterChef 2026

Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, popularly known as the Gandhe brothers, hail from Nagpur, Maharashtra- but their journey to the kitchen didn’t exactly follow the usual recipe. Both began in professional careers before they found their true passion for cooking.

Ajinkya Gandhe, an architect by training, first took the leap, moving to Goa to chase his growing love for food. The café started as a curiosity, which later developed into a business. Elder brother Vikram Gandhe joined the adventure later, as he wanted to establish a restaurant together with Ajinkya. The combination of architecture and food, along with the partnership of brothers in business, creates a unique experience. The culinary duo now transforms their enthusiasm into dishes they serve to customers.

Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe MasterChef India 2026 Winners: Their Current Venture

Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe established Place Bakehouse as their culinary project, which started after they won the hearts of viewers during their appearance on MasterChef India 2026. The brothers operate their café and restaurant business through a basic yet significant concept, which establishes a dining area that unites people through shared meals. The establishment of Place Bakehouse functions as an open community space that supports social interaction between people while providing them with unique dining opportunities.

The café presents a menu that includes freshly baked items and specially crafted meals to showcase the creative and flavorful culinary skills of the Gandhe brothers. Vikram and Ajinkya want to create a dining space that provides customers with a feeling of comfort and hospitality because they treat their restaurant as a home for all guests.

MasterChef India 2026 Journey