LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya entertainment news ayatollah ali khamenei Chardham Yatra Iran US War DUBAI latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Balendra Shah agastya pandya
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

MasterChef India 2026: Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe make history as the first winning duo on MasterChef India 2026. The Nagpur brothers impressed judges with creative desserts, teamwork, and passion, ultimately winning the trophy and ₹20 lakh.

Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026
Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 6, 2026 23:33:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

MasterChef India 2026: Gandhe Brothers Make History as First Winning “Jodi”

History reached a new milestone on March 6, 2026, when Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, who people recognize as the Gandhe brothers, achieved their culinary victory in MasterChef India. The duo became the first pair to win the competition because they used the new duo format introduced during this season.

The fans observed these siblings as they cooked their way through challenging opponents who tried to stop them from reaching victory, which demonstrated that their partnership led to their success. The secret ingredient which leads to their success consists of three elements: brotherly banter, perfect seasoning, and sheer talent. The Gandhe brothers established their place in MasterChef history while the culinary world continues to buzz about their achievement.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Are The Gandhe Brothers? The Winners Of MasterChef 2026

Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, popularly known as the Gandhe brothers, hail from Nagpur, Maharashtra- but their journey to the kitchen didn’t exactly follow the usual recipe. Both began in professional careers before they found their true passion for cooking.

Ajinkya Gandhe, an architect by training, first took the leap, moving to Goa to chase his growing love for food. The café started as a curiosity, which later developed into a business. Elder brother Vikram Gandhe joined the adventure later, as he wanted to establish a restaurant together with Ajinkya. The combination of architecture and food, along with the partnership of brothers in business, creates a unique experience. The culinary duo now transforms their enthusiasm into dishes they serve to customers.

Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe MasterChef India 2026 Winners: Their Current Venture

Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe established Place Bakehouse as their culinary project, which started after they won the hearts of viewers during their appearance on MasterChef India 2026. The brothers operate their café and restaurant business through a basic yet significant concept, which establishes a dining area that unites people through shared meals. The establishment of Place Bakehouse functions as an open community space that supports social interaction between people while providing them with unique dining opportunities.

The café presents a menu that includes freshly baked items and specially crafted meals to showcase the creative and flavorful culinary skills of the Gandhe brothers. Vikram and Ajinkya want to create a dining space that provides customers with a feeling of comfort and hospitality because they treat their restaurant as a home for all guests.

MasterChef India 2026 Journey

The Gandhe brothers maintained their grip on both judges and viewers throughout the entire 45 episodes of MasterChef India 2026. Week after week, Vikram and Ajinkya presented their culinary creations, which caused judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur to taste the food before giving their approval. Their most powerful performance came through their dessert creations. Their desserts achieved perfect balance through precise execution, resulting in visually stunning dishes that became their most recognizable signature. The duo didn’t just survive the competition- they dominated it.

They became one of the first pairs to reach the finals, and they won the golden trophy by defeating runners-up Chandana and Saisri Rachakonda. The main question is whether their success resulted from their skill, their teamwork, or their exceptional dessert creations.

MasterChef India 2026 Prize And Recognition

The Gandhe brothers achieved victory on MasterChef India 2026 through their exceptional cooking skills. Their culinary excellence proved successful because it captured public admiration and secured them the MasterChef India trophy together with a cash award of ₹20 lakh. The duo demonstrates strong creative abilities through their dessert-making skills, which they believe to be their hidden strength.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: MasterChef 2026 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya, Vikram Gandhe Win The….
First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajinkya GandheChandana and Saisri RachakondaGandhe BrothersGandhe brothers MasterChefMasterChef India 2026MasterChef India duo winnersMasterChef India finale 2026MasterChef India winners 2026Place Bakehouse NagpurVikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Kunal KapurVikram Gandhe

RELATED News

Iran-US-Israel War Conflict: IndiGo Offers Free Cancellation Till THIS Date, SpiceJet Deploys 14 Special Flights From UAE for Stranded Indians

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

‘Pillow on Face, Strangulation Mark on Neck’: Two Sisters Aged 33 and 28, Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi, Mother Likely Behind The Double-Murder

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

LATEST NEWS

PSG vs Monaco Live Streaming: Where to Watch Ligue 1 Match on TV and Online In India?

Varun Chakaravarthy’s Weakness Exposed? Former Spinner Gives Valuable Advise Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Arjun Tendulkar Marries on March 5, Returns to Play in DY Patil Game Next Day; Fans Applaud Dedication

Crude Oil Prices Explode 11% As Middle East War Boils Over; US President Trump’s ‘Unconditional Surrender’ Demand Sends Brent Past $90

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India?

‘GOAT’: Lalit Modi Lauds Head Coach Gautam Gambhir After India Book Place in T20 World Cup 2026 Final

‘Iranian People Have Called On Me To Lead’: Reza Pahlavi Calls For Transitional Leadership In Iran As US-Israel War Pushes Islamic Regime To Brink

Bas Fielding Pe Cricket Nahi Khela! Mohammad Amir Hits Back At Kaif After ‘Level’ Jibe

MasterChef 2026 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya, Vikram Gandhe Win The Grand Cookery Show, Take Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

‘The Zionist Regime Has Made A Big Mistake’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s X Account Shares First Post After Iran Supreme Leader’s Death, Warns Israel, Shares An AI Missile Image

Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026
Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026
Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026
Who Are Vikram And Ajinkya Gandhi? Nagpur Brothers Grab The Spotlight After Winning MasterChef India 2026

QUICK LINKS