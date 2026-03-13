‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

Amid rising concerns over global supply constraints of LPG due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a “matter of concern” for the government.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol and diesel supplies remain stable and available at all fuel stations.

“As far as crude oil is concerned, we possess a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons. We are self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel; consequently, there is no need to import these fuels into India. All our refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity or higher. The refineries hold adequate inventories of crude oil, and furthermore, supplies are being consistently maintained,” said Sujata Sharma.

Sharma noted that the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to domestic consumers and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the country is continuing without interruption. She acknowledged that several commercial consumers in major urban centres, many of whom rely on LPG supplies, are facing difficulties due to the current situation. She said the Government of India is taking necessary steps to address its concerns.

Sharma also urged commercial consumers to reach out to their local City Gas Distribution (CGD) network providers or designated dealers to obtain PNG connections as an alternative.

“The supply of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) to domestic consumers and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) is being ensured without any interruptions or cuts. Given this situation, there is absolutely no need for panic…Furthermore, regarding commercial consumers in our major urban cities and centers–many of whom are currently facing difficulties due to their reliance on LPG supplies–the Government of India is making every effort to address their concerns. We appeal to all such commercial consumers to contact their local CGD (City Gas Distribution) network provider or their designated dealer to obtain a PNG connection,” said Sharma.

(With Inputs From ANI)