LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

Amid rising global supply concerns due to tensions in West Asia, India’s Petroleum Ministry has assured that petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities nationwide.

LPG CRISIS IN INDIA (IMAGE: X)
LPG CRISIS IN INDIA (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 13, 2026 17:53:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

Amid rising concerns over global supply constraints of LPG due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a “matter of concern” for the government.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol and diesel supplies remain stable and available at all fuel stations.

“Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities at all petrol pumps… Regarding LPG, I would like to state that this remains a matter of concern for us. Nevertheless, despite this situation, no dry out has been reported at any of our 25,000 distributors. I would like to appeal to all fellow citizens not to give credence to rumours and to refrain from engaging in panic buying,” said Sujata Sharma.

You Might Be Interested In

Sharma asserted that India remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel and has a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons. She further added that all refineries in the country are currently operating at 100 per cent capacity or higher and have adequate crude oil inventories.

“As far as crude oil is concerned, we possess a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons. We are self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel; consequently, there is no need to import these fuels into India. All our refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity or higher. The refineries hold adequate inventories of crude oil, and furthermore, supplies are being consistently maintained,” said Sujata Sharma.

Sharma noted that the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to domestic consumers and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the country is continuing without interruption. She acknowledged that several commercial consumers in major urban centres, many of whom rely on LPG supplies, are facing difficulties due to the current situation. She said the Government of India is taking necessary steps to address its concerns.

Sharma also urged commercial consumers to reach out to their local City Gas Distribution (CGD) network providers or designated dealers to obtain PNG connections as an alternative.

“The supply of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) to domestic consumers and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) is being ensured without any interruptions or cuts. Given this situation, there is absolutely no need for panic…Furthermore, regarding commercial consumers in our major urban cities and centers–many of whom are currently facing difficulties due to their reliance on LPG supplies–the Government of India is making every effort to address their concerns. We appeal to all such commercial consumers to contact their local CGD (City Gas Distribution) network provider or their designated dealer to obtain a PNG connection,” said Sharma. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gas Cylindershome-hero-pos-5latest india newsLPG crisisPetroleum Ministry

RELATED News

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

‘Boycott America, Israel’: Massive Protest Erupts at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara After Jumma Namaz Over Iran Conflict; Security Tightened Across UP

‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Hero Sanju Samson Seen At Local Shop In Kerala, Fans Line Up For Selfies | Watch

BEU Result 2026 Announced for UG, PG Courses: Steps to Download Scorecard at beu-bih.ac.in

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

Kapoor Family COPYRIGHTS Rishi Kapoor’s Name To Protect His Legacy: Legal Steps, Commercial Restrictions, and What Fans Need to Know

Pakistani Players Sold and Unsold at The Hundred 2026 Auction – Full List

CBSE Prepares Schools for National Foundational Learning Study as PARAKH Launches Digital Grade 3 Evaluation

LPG Cylinder Crisis Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media: Netizens Say, ‘Sunaar Ki Dukaan Pe Milega’, Induction Stove Steals The Limelight

Gold Rate Today, March 13: Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As MCX Gold Slips Below ₹1.6 Lakh

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable
‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable
‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable
‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

QUICK LINKS