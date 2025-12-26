Meet 10-Year-Old Shravan Singh, PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Winner: He Helped Soldiers During Operation Sindoor

Shravan Singh: In a striking example of courage beyond age, 10-year-old Shravan Singh from Punjab has been awarded the Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 in the Bravery category for his selfless contribution during Operation Sindoor, a key security operation along the India–Pakistan border.

Shravan has been recognised as the youngest civilian contributor to the operation, earning national acclaim for his humanitarian support to Indian soldiers deployed in challenging and high-risk conditions.

Why Shravan Singh Was Honoured

During Operation Sindoor, Shravan voluntarily stepped forward to assist troops stationed near his village, displaying remarkable courage and empathy despite his young age. Officials said his actions provided both physical relief and emotional encouragement to soldiers facing extreme weather and long duty hours.

His contributions included:

Supplying milk, lassi, buttermilk, tea and ice Helping soldiers cope with intense heat Offering moral support in a sensitive border zone

Authorities noted that Shravan acted purely out of a sense of duty and gratitude towards the armed forces, without any expectation of recognition.

About PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is India’s highest civilian honour for children below 18 years, recognising exceptional achievements in fields such as bravery, social service, innovation, sports, arts and academics.

Shravan received the award at a formal ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, attended by senior government officials and dignitaries. Awards for bravery at such a young age are considered rare.

Shravan Singh, hailing from Ferozepur, delivered lassi and milk to Indian Army soldiers during Operation Sindhoor. He was conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu. pic.twitter.com/7c5CA6EOGn — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 26, 2025

A Story Of Values, Service And National Pride

Shravan Singh hails from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district in Punjab and comes from a modest background. His upbringing, shaped by values of service, discipline and patriotism, played a key role in guiding his actions during the operation.

His efforts were widely praised by security personnel on the ground, who said his presence boosted morale and symbolised public support for the armed forces.

Following the recognition, the Golden Division of the Indian Army announced it would extend support to Shravan’s education, further acknowledging his extraordinary contribution.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Controversies That Broke The Internet: Indian Celebrities’ Most Talked-About Moments Of 2025