Home > India > Controversies That Broke The Internet: Indian Celebrities' Most Talked-About Moments Of 2025

Controversies That Broke The Internet: Indian Celebrities’ Most Talked-About Moments Of 2025

In 2025, Indian celebrity culture was marked by major controversies involving work-hour debates, offensive remarks, cultural backlash, violent crime, legal disputes, cancelled high-profile weddings, and cross-border collaboration criticism, highlighting intense public scrutiny of public figures.

Controversies that stirred up 2025 – Bollywood edition. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
Controversies that stirred up 2025 – Bollywood edition. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 26, 2025 15:31:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Controversies That Broke The Internet: Indian Celebrities’ Most Talked-About Moments Of 2025

The year 2025 turned out to prove once again that celebrity culture in India is no longer confined to cinema screens or cricket fields but has thrived and reshaped in the public view. Here’s a look at the incidents that created much buzz this year.

Deepika Padukone and the 8-hour work debate

Deepika Padukone found herself in the middle of a heated debate after her shocking exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ over specific working conditions, including a request for an eight-hour workday. Several celebrities came forward to directly and indirectly weigh in on the need for a structured shift in the industry after the ‘Chennai Express’ actress allegedly demanded fixed working hours in the film industry. In another development, Deepika was also dropped from the Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ with the makers stating that they decided to part ways with Deepika after “careful consideration”, adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of “commitment”.

India’s Got Latent row

Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode went viral, drawing widespread criticism on social media. The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also reprimanded Raina for insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities, directing him and four other comedians, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (also known as Sonali Aditya Desai) to issue unconditional apologies. Raina apologised on October 26 through his social media handle.

Ranveer Singh and the Kantara Backlash

In one of the most recent incidents, a viral video from a ceremony faced intense criticism after Ranveer Singh was seen mimicking actor Rishab Shetty from ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ at IFFI 2025. A complaint was filed against actor Ranveer Singh. Advocate Prashant Bethal filed a complaint against the actor at the High Grounds Police Station under Sections 302, 299, and 354 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly hurting the “religious feelings” of Karnataka people. Later, Ranveer issued an apology, adding that he shares “utmost admiration” for Rishab Shetty.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

In January this year, actor Saif Ali Khan suffered a knife attack during an alleged robbery attempt when the accused Shariful Islam, also known as Shehzad, broke into the actor’s Bandra residence. During the incident, Khan was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21. In connection with the case, Mumbai’s Bandra Police said they filed a 1000-page chargesheet, including several pieces of evidence.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding

Speculations surrounding composer Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana picked up momentum toward the end of November this year. Palaash and Mandhana, who were originally scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025, postponed the ceremony after Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill on the day of the ceremony in Sangli. He reportedly experienced “symptoms of a heart attack” and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. While the sudden cancellations sparked several rumours about their personal lives, Palaash and Mandhana finally responded and announced that their wedding had been called off.

Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash over collaborating with a Pakistani actor in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

Diljit Dosanjh faced criticism for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. The film, which was released on June 27 in theatres overseas, has sparked controversy amid India-Pakistan tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, after which India launched Operation Sindoor. Diljit has faced backlash from social media users, members of the film industry, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’ legal trouble

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, ‘The Ba**ds of Bollywood’, faced legal trouble as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede has filed a rejoinder before the Delhi High Court, alleging that Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. produced and circulated “false, malicious and defamatory” content through its Netflix web series. Wankhede contended that the web series was not a work of fiction but a “personal vendetta disguised as satire,” allegedly aimed at maligning his reputation following the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

That said, while the list of controversies remains endless, they reflect how celebrities continue to navigate fame in an era of relentless scrutiny. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 3:29 PM IST
Tags: Aryan KhanBollywoodentertainment

Controversies That Broke The Internet: Indian Celebrities' Most Talked-About Moments Of 2025

QUICK LINKS