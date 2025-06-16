Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Demands Narco Test On Sonam’s Family

In a shocking development in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the elder brother of slain businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has demanded a narco-analysis test on prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, her parents, brother Govind, and sister-in-law. This comes amid suspicions that more people may be involved in the meticulously planned murder.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam (25) during their honeymoon in Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20) and three others Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. Initially believed to be hired killers, the trio were later identified as Kushwaha’s friends.

Demand to conduct narco tests

Speaking during Raja’s 13th-day death ritual in Indore, his brother Vipin Raghuvanshi urged authorities to conduct narco tests to uncover the full conspiracy. “New videos related to the murder keep surfacing. We believe more people are involved. Sonam’s entire family should undergo a narco test,” he told reporters.

He also demanded an investigation into those sharing video footage of the murder on social media. “Why didn’t they come forward earlier? Authorities must question them too,” Vipin said, while expressing satisfaction with the ongoing investigation by Meghalaya Police, who have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Tensions rose further when Govind, Sonam’s brother, appeared uninvited at the ritual feast and sought forgiveness from Raja’s family. “If anyone suspects us, we are ready for any investigation. We stand with Raja’s family,” he said. However, Raja’s brother Sachin Raghuvanshi remained unconvinced. “He may have come to show sympathy. We did not invite him,” he stated.

According to police reports, Raja and Sonam had left for Meghalaya just days after their wedding and went missing on May 23. His body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in the East Khasi Hills district. Sonam resurfaced nearly a week later, surrendering to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, over 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9.

The gruesome murder, allegedly motivated by Sonam’s affair with Kushwaha, has stunned the nation. With new evidence emerging and suspicions growing around Sonam’s family, the case continues to unfold with dramatic twists.

