Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Demands Narco Test On Sonam’s Family

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Demands Narco Test On Sonam’s Family

In the chilling Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, Raja Raghuvanshi’s elder brother has demanded a narco-analysis test on accused wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her parents, brother Govind, and sister-in-law. Raja, a 29-year-old businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Sohra (Cherrapunji) by Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 21:21:08 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a shocking development in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the elder brother of slain businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has demanded a narco-analysis test on prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, her parents, brother Govind, and sister-in-law. This comes amid suspicions that more people may be involved in the meticulously planned murder.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam (25) during their honeymoon in Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20) and three others Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. Initially believed to be hired killers, the trio were later identified as Kushwaha’s friends.

Demand to conduct narco tests

Speaking during Raja’s 13th-day death ritual in Indore, his brother Vipin Raghuvanshi urged authorities to conduct narco tests to uncover the full conspiracy. “New videos related to the murder keep surfacing. We believe more people are involved. Sonam’s entire family should undergo a narco test,” he told reporters.

He also demanded an investigation into those sharing video footage of the murder on social media. “Why didn’t they come forward earlier? Authorities must question them too,” Vipin said, while expressing satisfaction with the ongoing investigation by Meghalaya Police, who have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Tensions rose further when Govind, Sonam’s brother, appeared uninvited at the ritual feast and sought forgiveness from Raja’s family. “If anyone suspects us, we are ready for any investigation. We stand with Raja’s family,” he said. However, Raja’s brother Sachin Raghuvanshi remained unconvinced. “He may have come to show sympathy. We did not invite him,” he stated.

According to police reports, Raja and Sonam had left for Meghalaya just days after their wedding and went missing on May 23. His body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in the East Khasi Hills district. Sonam resurfaced nearly a week later, surrendering to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, over 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9.

The gruesome murder, allegedly motivated by Sonam’s affair with Kushwaha, has stunned the nation. With new evidence emerging and suspicions growing around Sonam’s family, the case continues to unfold with dramatic twists.

ALSO READ: Wazahat Khan’s Police Custody Extended By 7 Days In Sharmistha Panoli Case

Tags: meghalaya honeymoon murderraja raghuvanshi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?