MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Draw Allots 5,354 Flats and 77 Plots

MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Draw Allots 5,354 Flats and 77 Plots

MHADA Lottery 2025 offers 5,354 flats, 77 plots across Maharashtra; Konkan Board draw attracts record 1.84 lakh applicants.

MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Draw Allots 5,354 Flats and 77 Plots

Published: October 11, 2025 15:26:52 IST

MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Draw Allots 5,354 Flats and 77 Plots

The 2025 MHADA Lottery, which was held with the help of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, was very much focused on supplying affordable housing throughout the municipalities of Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, and Sambhaji Nagar. The star of the event was without a doubt the Konkan Board scheme, which included 5,354 flats and 77 plots, and, therefore, became the target of an overwhelming response coming from 1.84 lakh applications, which represented the record number of applicants. 

Major Timelines and Application Procedure 

The application was opened for a period starting from July 14 to September 12, 2025, with verification completed by September 24. The names of the applicants were included in the draft and final lists, and the 9th of October 2025 was the day of the live lottery draw, which took place at 11:00 AM and was conducted at the Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium, Thane. The final results and winner lists that were communicated through MHADA’s official portal were instant, thereby ensuring the practice of complete transparency.

List of Winners and Scheme Description

The applicants who were successful can find their names and application numbers through the MHADA website. The flats and plots were given in the most desirable places like Thane, Oros, Kulgaon-Badlapur, and Vasai, which were allotted to EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG categories—all at prices which were lower than the market ones. 

How to Access the Winner List

Visit the MHADA lottery portal, select the relevant board (e.g., Konkan), and view/download the published winner list after the official draw.

Dates and Times

Konkan Board Online Registration: July 14–September 12, 2025.​

Draft List Release: September 22, 2025.​

Final List Publication: October 7, 2025.​

Lottery Draw Date & Time: October 9, 2025, 11:00 AM.​

Venue

Draw Location: Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium, Thane, Maharashtra.

With the 2025 MHADA Lottery, the government once again demonstrated its resolve to provide transparent, inclusive, and affordable housing in urban areas to Maharashtra citizens.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 3:26 PM IST
