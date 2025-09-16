Modi’s first I-Day address sets tone: ‘Pradhan Sevak’, clean India, and reforms agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his first Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on 15 August 2014 to cast himself as the nation’s “Pradhan Sevak” and to sketch an unvarnished, action-oriented agenda spanning financial inclusion, cleanliness, governance reform and cooperative fed- eralism. Pledging a government that “works with all and for all”, Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a national mission to bring every household into the banking systeman initiative he followed up with a nationwide launch later that month. A substantial portion of the address focused on dignity and sanitation. Modi called for a toilet in every school with separate facili- ties for girls, tying it to at- tendance and safety, and urged a ‘Clean India’ drive to be rolled out on Gan- dhi Jayanti that year. He coupled this with a wider social appeal asking families to hold sons to the same standards as daughters and to reject violence against women framing national character as the bedrock of development.

“I stand before you not as Prime Minister, but as Pradhan Sevak.”

“Make in India: zero defect, zero effect.”

“We must give dignity to our mothers and sisters by ensuring toilets in every school.”

“Let there be a moratorium on communalism, casteism and violence.”

“If officers coming to office on time is news, it shows how far we have fallen.”

On the economy and jobs, the Prime Minister pressed for a manufacturing push built on quality and environmental responsibility “zero defect, zero effect” along-side a Digital India vision and mass skill development to harness the country’s youth. He underlined punctual, people-centred administration, saying government must set the exam- ple in efficiency and service delivery. In a structural shift, Modi signalled the end of the Planning Commission, say- ing a new body, later estab- lished as NITI Aayog, would better suit India’s federal, collaborative model of de- velopment. He emphasised “Team India” Centre and States working shoulder to shoulder and invited MPs to adopt villages under a forthcoming Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Threading the speech was a call for social harmony: a moratorium on communalism, casteism and violence, and a plea to channel energy into nation-building rather than division. Taken together, the maiden address blended symbolism and specifics: a servant-leadership pitch, time-bound programmes on banking and sanitation, a re- boot of the Union’s planning architecture, and a coopera- tive federal ethos signposts of the governance template that would shape the new administration’s first term.