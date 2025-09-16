Modi’s Journey of Good Governance: From Crisis to Confidence

Shri Narendra Modi, who has been “the biggest victim of political intolerance and untouchability”, has wiped out the feudal madness of political lynching and under his dynamic leadership, the first non-Congress Government in the history of Indian democracy has entered into its third consecutive term, that too without any “Congress’ remote or support”. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government is successfully taking forward the glorious journey of good governance with continuity, stability and credibility.

The earlier non-Congress Governments either fell prey to deviousness of the Congress or could not be repeated after one term because the Congress’ philosophy and principle is “power for family and creating a tower of trouble for others.” The Congress-led clad companions always want a remote-controlled Government “either on rotation, dictation or deputation”.

After tested, trusted governance skills in Gujarat, Prime Minister Shri Modi’s good governance journey at the Centre from 2014 to 2025 has been full of crises, problems, challenges, imaginary confusion of fear and illusion created by the “feudal clan”. Shri Modi’s “determination to development” and “commitment to performance” has made India a credible global brand of good governance by defeating all the crises. Today, India is witnessing “Amrit Kaal of Sanatan and good governance”. Inclusive development, omnipresent empowerment has created a strong environment of development with trust.