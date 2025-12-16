LIVE TV
Home > India > Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Aka Kanwar Digvijay Singh Shot Dead As Gunmen Open Fire Mid-Tournament

Mohali Shooting: A kabaddi player was shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire during an ongoing tournament in Sector 79 of Mohali on Monday evening, according to the police. The incident took place during a kabaddi match in the Sohana area, sending players, organisers and spectators into panic.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 16, 2025 03:24:57 IST

Mohali Shooting: A kabaddi player was shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire during an ongoing tournament in Sector 79 of Mohali on Monday evening, police said. The incident took place during a kabaddi match in the Sohana area, sending players, organisers and spectators into panic. 

Firing Sparks Panic At Tournament Venue

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, two to three attackers arrived on a motorcycle, fired multiple rounds at the venue and fled immediately after the shooting.

“A kabaddi match was underway in Sohana when two or three people opened fire. The injured player was rushed to the hospital in critical condition,” the SSP said.

Player Succumbs To Injuries

The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Kanwar Digvijay Singh, popularly known as Rana Balachauria. Fortis Hospital, Mohali, confirmed that the kabaddi player succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

“Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh was brought to Fortis Hospital Mohali at 6:05 pm with gunshot wounds. Despite prompt assessment and treatment, he could not be saved,” the hospital said in a statement, extending condolences to the family.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police and security personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A forensic team was also deployed to collect evidence from the scene.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the attackers and establish the motive behind the shooting. Senior officers are closely supervising the investigation, and further details are awaited as the probe continues.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 3:24 AM IST
