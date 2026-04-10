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Home > India News > New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle: NCST’s investigation has found that 'Viral Girl' Monalisa Bhosle was allegedly a minor at the time of her marriage, triggering serious legal action.

New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A 'Minor' By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now? (Image Credit: ANI)
New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A 'Minor' By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now? (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 10, 2026 11:16:58 IST

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New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

The case of Monalisa Bhosle, the so called Viral Girl, has been a big eye opener with an inquiry by the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes (NCST) reportedly concluding that she is underage. The case, which covers both Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, has turned serious and her husband Farman Khan is in the focus of the law. He has been registered against by an FIR at Maheshwar police station in the Khargone district under stringent charges including those under the POCSO Act. This is after an earlier suspicion cast on the age of Monalisa which caused a thorough investigation that was conducted under the guidance of the NCST Chairman Antar Singh Arya.

New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST

As per documents provided to the Commission, Monalisa was born at Maheshwar government hospital on December 30, 2009. This would put her slightly above 16 years of age when she gets married on March 11, 2026. The inquiry was given following supporting documents raised by Advocate Pratham Dubey to question her age. Additional examination showed inconsistencies in the documents adopted in the marriage registration process in Kerala where another date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 2008. Governments have reported that this certificate was not issued in a regular manner and are currently undertaking measures to have it formally withdrawn.

Will Monalisa Bhosle’s Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

The case has been expanded by claims of forging documents and possible involvement of some people in the case but this is still under investigation. Farman Khan has been registered with charges under the POCSO Act, applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act because Monalisa is called a member of the Pardhi tribe. The NCST has called the Directors General of Police of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala to appear before it on April 22, 2026, to emphasise the gravity of the issue. The Commission has indicated that it will closely follow up the investigation to hold those who are found to be responsible accountable.

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New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

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New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?
New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?
New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?
New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

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