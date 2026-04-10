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Home > India News > Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics

Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics

Besides being the daughter of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Shalini Singh has also literary and academic success, Shalini is also a professional shooter which demonstrates her ability to be versatile in other areas. She has been involved in shooting as a sport and at the same time, she has been developing a profile as a writer and artist.

Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics (Image Credit: ANI)
Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 10, 2026 10:10:03 IST

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Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics

Shalini Singh, the daughter of a former BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is coming into the limelight, and has already given hints of it. She presented herself as the ‘daughter of a wrestler’ at a local kavi sammelan, where she not only captured the attention of the kavi but also made a captivating impression with her authoritative demeanor on the stage. It was her first live poetry reading and quickly spread on social media, initiating her into a broader discourse. The main question is – Is She Contesting From Noida?

Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – Her Career 

Shalini Singh is a multi talented individual who is said to have various interests in literature, education, and arts. She is a proponent of several books and is also related to painting and social work. Besides her artistic activities, she is a trained lawyer and an educationist meaning that she had a great academic background. She completed her studies at Delhi University, a double graduate from BA Lady Shri Ram College and BA LLB from Law Faculty, Delhi University and has been actively involved in academic and civic initiatives. Besides her literary and academic success, Shalini is also a professional shooter which demonstrates her ability to be versatile in other areas. She has been involved in shooting as a sport and at the same time, she has been developing a profile as a writer and artist. Her work tends to be influenced by themes of society, identity and personal experiences. Her increased publicity shows a combination of cultural indulgence and personal outlook that has helped in her increasing popularity. She has also written 5 books. 

Is Shalini Singh Joining Politics? Here’s What She Said: 

There is talk of Shalini contesting the Noida Assembly seat in 2027. In response to this question, she said, ‘I don’t know if I’ve made up my mind yet, If circumstances warrant, I haven’t ruled it out.’ According to a report by Aajtak. At personal level, Shalini Singh is a married woman to Vishal Singh of a prominent political family in Bihar. He is son of former MPs Ajit Singh and Meena Singh and he himself is linked to political and cooperative fields. The couple is based in Noida and is a liaison between the political families of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As her popularity begins to rise, and she makes more and more appearances, Shalini Singh is gaining notice as a figure who walks the line between art and education and a politically based background.

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Also Read: Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout

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Tags: 2027 elections IndiaBrij Bhushan Sharan Singhhome-hero-pos-9Is Shalini Singh Joining PoliticsNoida Assembly election 2027political debut speculationShalini SinghUP politics newsWho Is Shalini SinghWrestling Federation of India

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Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics

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Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics
Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics
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