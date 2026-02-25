LIVE TV
Home > India > More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case

More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Anil Ambani’s luxury Pali Hill Mumbai home ‘Abode’ worth Rs 3,716 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Mumbai Residence (Images: L; NoBroker, R; ANI)
Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Mumbai Residence (Images: L; NoBroker, R; ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 25, 2026 19:02:50 IST

More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case

In a major escalation of the ongoing money-laundering and bank fraud investigation involving Anil Ambani and his group companies, India’s federal probe agency has attached his luxurious Pali Hill Mumbai home ‘Abode’ worth Rs 3,716 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The move signifies a sharp intensification of legal pressure on the Reliance Group chairman amid allegations linked to alleged fraud at his once high-flying telecom company.

Anil Ambani Property Attached in PMLA Case

Reports say that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a provisional attachment order on Wednesday, targeting the multi-storeyed property located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The house, soaring about 66 metres with 17 floors, is one of the most expensive private residences in the city. Officials said the action was taken as part of the probe into an alleged bank fraud connected to Reliance Communications (RCOM), a company once controlled by Ambani’s Reliance Group.

According to reports, the property’s value is pegged at Rs 3,716.83 crore, making it one of the largest single assets attached so far in the sprawling case. ED investigators said the attached amount brings the total value of seized assets in the case to nearly Rs 15,700 crore.

Anil Ambani Questioned in August 2025 As Well

This is not the first time ED has taken action in the matter. Ambani, 66, was first questioned by the agency in August 2025, when he appeared for a recorded statement under the PMLA. Officials have since intensified their scrutiny and have issued multiple attachment orders and pursuing assets linked to the businessman and his group concerns.

The latest move comes on the heels of legal developments in the Bombay High Court, which earlier this week overturned a lower court order that had restrained certain banks from classifying the Reliance Communications accounts as fraudulent. That decision had drawn criticism from lenders who argue that the forensic audit showing irregularities should stand.

Anil Ambani and Rs 40,000 Crore Loan Allegations

In a statement filed in the Supreme Court recently, Ambani said he would fully cooperate with the investigation and assured authorities that he would not leave the country. “I have been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on 26.02.2026, and I undertake to appear and join the investigation on the said date,” he wrote, as per reports. He added that he intended to cooperate with the probe “while ensuring procedural clarity.”

The ED’s actions follow allegations that Reliance Communications borrowed heavily from a consortium of banks over the past decade, with loans totaling more than Rs 40,000 crore. Several of these accounts were later classified as non-performing assets and ultimately declared as fraud by the banks after forensic audits.

Also Read: After Chief Justice Surya Kant Rap, NCERT Set To Drop Judicial Corruption Chapter From Class 8th Textbooks: Sources

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 7:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case

More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case
More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case
More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case
More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case

