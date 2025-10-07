SH-RD Hair & Scalp Care Launches in India: 40 Years of Global Expertise Arrives

LIVE TV
SH-RD, Taiwan’s premium scalp and hair care brand, officially enters India, bringing 40+ years of global expertise. Featuring a signature blend of Rosemary Extract and D-Panthenol (Vitamin B5 Complex), SH-RD delivers science-backed, results-driven solutions to repair, soothe, and revitalize hair and scalp. The brand aims to redefine hair wellness in India, addressing modern concerns like stress, pollution, and damage, and offering transformative care for both salon professionals and home users.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 7, 2025 12:30:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Redefining Scalp & Hair Wellness with 40 Years of Global Expertise

The event saw the presence of Sara Arfeen Khan, Rohit K Verma, Jyoti Gauba, Umesh Pherwani, Soumita Das, Paras Madaan, Haris Naik, Ruby Bhatia, Michael, Kimchi, Artemis Tsai, Samuel Yang and many more.

SH-RD, Taiwan’s pioneering premium scalp and hair care brand, has officially entered the Indian market, marking a significant expansion for the globally celebrated brand. Established in 1985, SH-RD brings with it over four decades of innovation, scientific expertise, and presence across 50+ countries, now ready to redefine India’s approach to scalp and hair health.

At the heart of every SH-RD formulation lies its signature blend of Rosemary Extract and D-Panthenol (Vitamin B5 Complex) — a powerful duo that soothes, repairs, and revitalizes the scalp and hair from root to tip. This unique fusion represents SH-RD’s philosophy that “hair that looks good is hair that’s at its healthiest.”

Since its inception, SH-RD has been at the forefront of merging clinical science with nature’s potent ingredients, creating cutting-edge solutions that deliver visible results and long-term scalp wellness. Its scientifically advanced formulas are crafted to restore balance, resilience, and shine — offering holistic care that empowers individuals to experience true healthy hair confidence.

With this launch, SH-RD aims to set a new benchmark in scalp and hair care by offering products that cater to modern lifestyles, addressing concerns like stress, pollution, and damage while nurturing the scalp’s natural ecosystem.

From professionals in salons to individuals seeking transformative care at home, SH-RD promises a luxurious, results-driven experience built on trust, innovation, and timeless expertise.

“India is a vibrant and diverse market where beauty rituals and self-care are deeply rooted in culture. We are thrilled to introduce SH-RD to Indian consumers who seek premium, science-backed solutions for healthy, radiant hair,” said Kumar Gaurav for SH-RD.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 12:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS