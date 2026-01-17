Mumbai Power Play: Eknath Shinde Moves All Corporators To Hotel – Fear Of Poaching Or Bargaining For Mayor Post As Uddhav Thackery Drops Cryptic Message?

In the immediate aftermath of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shifted his newly elected Shiv Sena corporators to a hotel in Bandra, amid concerns over possible poaching. The move came as Uddhav Thackeray, facing the loss of control over India’s richest civic body, struck a defiant note and sought to energise his party cadre, asserting that it remained his “dream” to see a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor elected in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Cryptic Message On BMC Election Results And Mumbai Mayor Choice

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray attempted to recast the BMC setback not as a political defeat but as a morale-boosting outcome achieved under challenging circumstances. He credited the party’s grassroots workers for standing firm despite limited resources.

“You all are the true architects of this success; we are merely a medium. The result that has come in such circumstances is truly a matter of pride,” Thackeray said, repeatedly praising the loyalty and perseverance of party cadres.

Uddhav Thackeray Attacks BJP

Sharpening his attack on the BJP and the ruling alliance, Thackeray accused them of misusing power and winning the civic polls through what he described as “betrayal.” He claimed that his political rivals believed they had ended the Shiv Sena’s relevance.

“They believe they have finished Shiv Sena on paper, but they can never destroy the Shiv Sena that exists on the ground. They can never remain connected to the ground,” he said.

Alleging that every possible tactic had been used against his party, Thackeray invoked the phrase “saam, daam, dand, bhed,” asserting that while defectors may have left, loyalty could not be purchased. “The traitors left, but they could not buy loyalty,” he added.

‘Mumbai Mortgaged’ for Power, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray alleged that the BJP had compromised Mumbai’s interests to secure electoral gains.

“Those who have won through betrayal have done so by mortgaging Mumbai. The Marathi people will never forgive this sin,” he told party workers, reiterating that the Shiv Sena (UBT) continued to be the true representative of the Marathi manoos.

Why Shinde Is Playing Safe: The Numbers Game

The urgency behind Eknath Shinde’s decision to move corporators to a hotel becomes clear when examining the numbers in the 227-member BMC.

The majority mark stands at 114. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured 29 seats. Together, the ruling alliance has a total of 118 corporators, just four seats above the halfway mark.

With such a narrow margin and high stakes ahead of the mayoral election in India’s wealthiest civic body, Shinde’s camp is taking no chances. Party leaders described the hotel move as a precautionary measure aimed at preventing poaching or last-minute defections that could alter the delicate arithmetic and complicate efforts to control the civic house.

Eknath Shinde’s Bargaining For More Power?

Reports quoting sources say Shinde’s move is also being interpreted as a tactic to enhance his bargaining power within the alliance. Despite being the junior partner, the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde is keen on securing the BMC mayor’s post.

Being in a potential kingmaker position, the Shinde camp wants a Shiv Sena corporator to be appointed mayor, sources indicated. The mayor’s post has traditionally been held by the Sena, and several corporators are eager to see that legacy continue, even under the current alliance arrangement.

