Narendra Modi’s victory Speech from 2014: A Pledge of Unity and Service
Narendra Modi's victory Speech from 2014: A Pledge of Unity and Service

Narendra Modi’s victory Speech from 2014: A Pledge of Unity and Service

Fresh from a historic landslide win, Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi addressed a jubilant crowd in Vadodara on 16 May 2014, pledging inclusive governance, reconciliation beyond party lines, and development under the guiding mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’

Narendra Modi’s victory Speech from 2014: A Pledge of Unity and Service

Published By: Correspondent Vadodara
Last updated: September 16, 2025 15:17:06 IST

Fresh from his land-slide victory in the 2014 general elections, Narendra Modi delivered a 45-minute speech on 16th May in Vadodara that was as gracious as it was determined. Speaking to an electrified crowd, he dedicated the win not to his party alone but to the entire nation. “The government does not belong to any particular party but to all the people of the country. For a government, no one is a favourite, nor is anyone an alien,” he declared, underscoring his vision of inclusive governance. Striking a reconciliatory note, Modi reminded the opposition that “in a democracy, there are no enemies but only competitors. That competition ends with elections.” His motto, he said, would be the now-familiar “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” with all, development for all. From Vadodara’s historic soil, he drew a link between India’s past struggles and the future ahead. “We did not get the privilege to die for freedom, but we have the privilege to live for self-rule. If 125 crore citizens resolve to live for India, the nation will march 125 crore steps forward.” Calling himself the nation’s “mazdoor number one” (the country’s foremost worker), Modi promised relentless effort, noting that even as Gujarat’s Chief Minister he never took a vacation.

“Every particle of my body, every moment of my time, is dedicated to 125 crore Indians.”

“The government does not belong to any particular party but to all the people of the country.”

“In a democracy, there are no enemies but only competitors. That competition ends with elections.”

“We did not get the privilege to die for freedom, but we have the privilege to live for self-rule.”

“I will repay your affection with development.”

“Every particle of my body, every moment of my time, is dedicated to 125 crore Indians,” he said to thunderous applause. With humility, Modi thanked both supporters and opponents alike: “Even my critics showed me love. I will convert that love too into true affection for the nation.” He closed with a pledge to work with all states, parties, and citizens in the “spirit of the Constitution,” signalling a government that would seek unity above division. For Vadodara, which gave him a historic margin of victory, Modi promised progress in return: “I will repay your affection with development.” The speech was not just a victory address but a declaration of intentan assurance that the new government would carry the collective hopes of a resurgent India.

