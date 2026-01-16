Nashik Election Result: BJP-led Mahayuti Leads In NMC Poll Counting, Check Full List Of Winners

Nashik Election Result: Early trends from the counting of votes for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) indicate a lead for BJP led Mahayuti. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in eight seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured leads in five seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) was also ahead in three seats, according to early trends.

Counting for the Nashik civic body began at 10 am, as political parties battled for control of the city’s municipal administration.

Nashik Election Result: NMC Elections Winner List So Far

Polling for the Nashik Municipal Corporation was held on January 15 as part of Maharashtra’s large-scale civic elections covering 29 municipal corporations across the state. Final Nashik Election Result will come by the end of the day on January 16.

A total of 1,486,053 voters are eligible to elect 31 ward members. The Nashik Municipal Corporation comprises 31 wards spread across the city.

The full list of winners will be updated after the vote counting ends.

Nashik Election Result: Mahayuti Alliance Maintains Lead in Jalgaon

The latest update from Jalgaon shows the Mahayuti alliance maintaining a consistent lead throughout the counting process. The alliance fielded 47 candidates from the BJP, 23 from the Shiv Sena (Shinde), and five from the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

According to the latest count, the BJP has won 45 seats, with results from two seats still awaited. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) has won 22 seats and may lose one seat. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has won all five seats it contested.

Nashik Election Result: Ward 17 High-Profile Upset

In a closely watched contest in Ward 17, Dheeraj Kaltri of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) defeated BJP candidate Sheetalkumar Navale, who previously served as the chairperson of the Standing Committee.

Kaltri secured 5,576 votes, while Navale polled 4,943 votes, resulting in a victory margin of 633 votes.

Nashik Election Result: BJP Trails In Malegaon

Early results from Malegaon suggest that the Islam party is leading overall. A former BJP leader is trailing by 402 votes, while Nokaisa Ahire, the former deputy mayor from the Shiv Sena (Shinde), is ahead by 276 votes.

BJP candidate Deva Patil is behind in the race, while Madan Gaikwad has established a lead of 1,228 votes. Meanwhile, Latabai Ghodke and former deputy mayor Naresh Sonawane are reported to be trailing in their respective contests.

Nashik Election Result 2017

The last municipal elections in Nashik were held in February 2017, when 122 seats were contested. In that election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning either 64 or 66 seats, as reported across different tallies. Shiv Sena secured between 32 and 35 seats.

Independents won eight or four seats, while the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party each won six seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secured five seats, and the Republican Party of India (A) won one seat.

