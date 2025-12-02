LIVE TV
National Pollution Control Day: Remembering the Bhopal Tragedy & The Need for Strong Pollution Control Measures

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 to honor the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and raise awareness about the importance of pollution prevention. Learn why this day is significant and the urgent need for stronger environmental protection measures.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 10:52:37 IST

Every year on December 2, India acknowledges National Pollution Control Day. This is done to promote awareness of the effects of pollution on our environment (air/water/land) and the effect that it has on all people’s health, safety, and future.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Also on the 2nd and 3rd of December 1984, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, there was one of the worst industrial disasters recorded with the exposure of thousands of people to toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) released from Union Carbide’s pesticide plant. Thousands of people died immediately, but thousands have suffered long-term health problems as a result of exposure to MIC (breathing problems, lung damage, eye infections, etc.) and MIC most recently caused birth defects. We now see that there are greater opportunities to prevent this in the future by implementing more stringent safety regulations regarding the handling of hazardous materials.

Impact of Pollution Control

Currently, pollution is one of the main issues that India faces today. Most of India’s cities are experiencing an increase in air pollution, while the quality of freshwater resources and/or waterways is declining as a result of waste and chemical overflow from human activity. Soil is increasingly contaminated by plastics and hazardous waste from industry.Uncontrolled pollution is responsible for rising incidences of respiratory disease, increased heart disease, increases in global warming and climate change.

What We Can Do

  • Less use of plastic.
  • Use public transport and carpooling.
  • Support green initiatives and plant trees.
  • Proper waste disposal.
  • Support renewable (clean) energy.

The purpose of National Pollution Control Day is to remind each person that it is their duty to help stop pollution. Our rights to clean air & clean water are the foundation for a healthy future.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 10:52 AM IST
QUICK LINKS