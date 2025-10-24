LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar": PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

‘Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar”: PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bihar election campaign from Samastipur on Friday, addressing a massive public rally ahead of the state polls. He said the “trumpet of democracy” has sounded and the people of Bihar are chanting, “Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar.”

PM Modi | Pic Credit: X
PM Modi | Pic Credit: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 24, 2025 13:37:59 IST

Last updated: October 24, 2025 13:37:59 IST

‘Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar”: PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

As PM Modi kickstarts his Bihar election campaign from Samastipur on Friday, addressing a public rally he said, “The trumpet of the grand festival of democracy has sounded. The entire Bihar is saying ‘Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar’, ‘Phir Ek Baar Susaasan Sarkar’. Jungle-raj walon ko dur rakhega Bihar.”

Noting the presence of a large crowd even with just two days left for the Chhath Puja festivities, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the people present at the rally, saying that the mood of Mithila has surely ensured that Bihar will move forward at a new pace.




“At this time, you all are getting benefits of the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ and from tomorrow, the grand festival of Chhath Puja will begin. Even in such a busy time, you have come here in such large numbers; the atmosphere of Samastipur, the mood of Mithila has surely ensured- Bihar will move forward with a new speed. I thank you all for coming here in large numbers…’Nayi Raftar se chalega Bihar jab phir aayegi NDA sarkar’,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi paid homage to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, calling him an “inspiration” for his government.
He stated, “Today’s day is an extremely important day in my life. Before coming here, I had gone to Karpuri Gram, where I got the opportunity to pay my respects and bow to Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpuri Thakur. It is his blessings that today people like us, from backward and poor families, are standing on this platform.”
The Prime Minister praised Karpoori Thakur saying that he has played an immense role in bringing social justice to independent India and connecting the poor and deprived with new opportunities.

“The role of Bharat Ratna Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Ji has been immense on bringing social justice to independent India and connecting the poor and deprived with new opportunities. He was a priceless gem of Mother India. Our government has had the privilege of honoring him with the Bharat Ratna. This is a matter of pride for us. Our government considers Bharat Ratna Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Ji an inspiration. We have moved forward with this resolve of giving preference to the deprived, prioritizing the backward, and serving the poor,” the Prime Minister said during the address.

He further said, “We have prioritized the interests of the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and extremely backward classes. Our government has taken an important decision to provide 10 percent reservation to the poor among the general category. It is the BJP NDA that has extended the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for another 10 years.”

It is worth noting that Samastipur has been a stronghold of RJD since 2010. Akhtarul Islam Shahin has won the seat consecutively for three terms. In 2020, Shahin defeated JD-U’s Ashwamedh Devi by 4,714 votes.
The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA is seeking to retain its power.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Additionally, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(inputs taken from ANI) 

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:36 PM IST
