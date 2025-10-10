NHRC Orders Stern Action Against Police For Torturing Tribal Farmer In Nalgonda

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has come down heavily on the Telangana police, directing immediate and stringent action against the officers involved in the brutal torture of a tribal farmer in the Nalgonda district. The commission’s order follows a formal complaint filed by a social activist highlighting gross human rights violations committed by police personnel.

The incident took place in Damarcherla mandal under the Vaddepally police station jurisdiction. According to reports, police personnel allegedly detained and brutally assaulted a tribal farmer, identified as Sai Siddu, for participating in a protest demanding the supply of urea fertilizer. Witnesses allege that the farmer was subjected to severe third-degree torture during interrogation.

In his complaint to the NHRC, social activist Revanth detailed the inhuman treatment meted out to the farmer and his family. He stated that the police not only physically tortured Sai Siddu but also verbally abused his wife using caste-based slurs. The activist described the incident as a gross violation of constitutional rights and a shocking example of police excesses.

Also Read: Lockdown Looming In Japan? Schools Closed, Markets Shut, Borders Tightened, Is This Another National Epidemic?

Taking serious note of the complaint, the NHRC issued strict directions to the Nalgonda district police administration. The Commission has ordered the immediate suspension of Sub-Inspector Srikanth Reddy and a constable allegedly involved in the incident. It also instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Further, the NHRC emphasized the need for exemplary disciplinary action against the erring officers to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future. The Commission underscored that acts of police brutality undermine public trust in the law enforcement system and violate the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The incident has sparked outrage among tribal communities and rights activists across Telangana, who are demanding strict punishment for the officers responsible and stronger safeguards to protect marginalized groups from police abuse.

This case has once again brought the spotlight on the misuse of police power and the urgent need for reforms to ensure humane treatment of citizens, especially those from vulnerable and marginalized sections of society.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025