NMC Cancels Licences Of Four Terror-Accused Doctors, Bans Them From Practising In India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registrations of four doctors accused of involvement in the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module linked to the November 10 Delhi blast. The order bars Muzaffar Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzamil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed from practising medicine anywhere in India.

Published: November 15, 2025 03:45:46 IST

NMC Cancels Licences Of Four Terror-Accused Doctors, Bans Them From Practising In India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registrations of four doctors accused of being involved in the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module linked to the November 10 Delhi blast.

The cancellation applies to the Indian Medical Register and the National Medical Register of Muzaffar Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzamil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed. 

The notice states that the four doctors can no longer practise medicine or hold any medical post anywhere in India. The action follows inputs that police and medical councils shared with the commission during the investigation.

Evidence from Police and Medical Councils Leads to Action

According to the NMC order, the cancellations were based on evidence provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the medical councils of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. The authorities found the doctors prima facie involved in a trans-regional terror case.

The NMC said their alleged actions were inconsistent with the ethics, integrity and public trust expected from medical professionals. It added that any conduct linked to terror activities cannot align with the standards expected from members of the medical community in India.

Three of the doctors – Muzaffar Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad Rather and Muzamil Shakeel earlier lost their registrations after the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council took action.

The Uttar Pradesh Medical Council separately flagged the activities of Shaheen Saeed. The NMC order now enforces the cancellation across all Indian states and Union Territories. State Medical Councils have been instructed to update all relevant records and ensure that none of the four doctors continue to practise medicine in any form or apply for medical appointments in the future.

Doctors Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed Module

The cancellations come days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police revealed details of a large terror network involving medical professionals. Investigators said the materials were linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed backed module operating across states. The police stated that the seizure formed a key part of the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast investigation.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 3:45 AM IST
QUICK LINKS